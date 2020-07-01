NMCAA hosts Virtual Coffee Hour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Financial and Empowerment Center will host a “Virtual Coffee Hour” on July 15 at 8 a.m.
The virtual meeting is part of the NMCAA’s NeighborWorks event and is scheduled to feature lenders, Realtors, inspectors and other interested parties.
The organization’s Homeownership Center will be presented at the event. Door prizes include two $75 Homebuyer Education Workshop Certificates, a $65 Cherry Republic gift basket and two $25 Downtown Traverse City Certificates, according to a release.
To register, visit https://nmcaa.force.com/NMCAACFT/NWSHOP__TrainingCenterCPS or call (231) 346-2141.
Cherryland awards $50K to fund
GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative awarded a $50,000 grant to the Regional Resiliency Fund to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Regional Resiliency Fund grants $1,500 to $5,000 to businesses with nine or fewer employees in Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Leelanau counties. The program is administered by Venture North, which works with advisers in each of the counties who encourage applications, provide recommendations and assist with the development of additional funding.
The program began with a grant of $200,000 from the Consumers Energy Foundation that supported the first grant round completed in early June. The $50,000 grant from Cherryland will be allocated in the second grant round in early July.
McLaren named to top hospital list
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey was named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list for 2020.
The annual list “recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health,” according to a release.
IBM Watson Health evaluated of 3,134 hospitals in the country. According to IBM Watson Health, the hospitals making the list “had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators ... including survival rates, patient complications, health care associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.”
McLaren Northern Michigan was named on the Top 100 Hospitals for medium community hospitals. Two other Michigan hospital made the top 100 list, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor among major teaching hospitals and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital among small community hospitals.
McLaren Northern Michigan was also named one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals in the community hospital category. Beaumont Hospital in Troy made the list for teaching hospital with a cardiovascular residency program while St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor made the list for teaching hospitals without a cardiovascular residency program.
No Michigan facilities made the list of the 15 top health systems.
More information on the list and the criteria is available at https://www.ibm.com/watson-health/services/100-top-hospitals.
Priority continues $0 cost share plan
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health will continue to waive copays, deductibles and coinsurance for treatment and medically-necessary testing of COVID-19 and expand its $0 cost share virtual visits offer, including behavioral health visits, through Dec. 31.
Benefits apply to all the company’s nearly one million members, according to a release from Priority Health. The release added that “covered treatment may be inpatient or outpatient from an in-network provider. Members in a High Deductible Health Plan are able to take advantage of these offers ahead of deductible, and self-funded employer groups also have the option to opt-in to these extensions.”
Priority Health encouraged members to use virtual visits during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce its spread. To access virtual care, members can download the Priority Health app and log in to their member account. Members can also access their online member account on other devices.
More information is available at www.priorityhealth.com.
