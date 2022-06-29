Safety Net recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Safety Net is No. 56 on the 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501.
According to a release, Channel Futures examined 501 managed service providers’ performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported and company and customer demographics.
Safety Net is an IT partner for Traverse City area businesses.
Commuter website available
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest relaunched its website NMRide.net to help commuters find or offer rides in northwest Michigan.
People can enter information about where they are driving to and from and when they are leaving and returning. Local rides and statewide trips may be available. The site also provides links to public transportation, a park and ride map and tips for commuters.
The website is funded partly by the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.
Hospital earns stroke care awards
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center received the 2022 Get With the Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award and the Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award from the American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association.
The hospital was recognized for ensuring patients receive appropriate treatment that follows national, research-based guidelines, according to a release. This is Munson’s ninth consecutive year to receive the Gold Plus Award.
The Honor Roll Elite Award recognizes a 45-minute, door-to-door treatment time for administering clot-dissolving medication.
Building dedicated
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center hosts a private Garden Party and Building Dedication in July.
The building, at 2000 Chartwell Drive, will be dedicated to Marty and Olivia Lagina. Olivia was a founding member of the TBCAC board of directors and volunteered to co-chair the Ad Hoc Facility Committee. In 2013, she and Marty donated the building at the corner of Hammond and Chartwell Drive to the center.
Leelanau Energy supports projects
NORTHPORT — Leelanau Energy recently started its new “ENERGIZE Leelanau Challenge” to award more than $30,000 to clean energy projects in Leelanau County.
Households, businesses, schools, houses of worship, nonprofits and governments are eligible to receive funding for projects that aim to improve energy efficiency and/or install new renewable energy on the Leelanau Peninsula.
Besides Leelanau Energy, financial sponsors include Cherry Republic, Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the Leelanau Township Community Foundation and a gift to staff the project from Joseph Heringlake.
Visit LeelanauEnergy.org/Energize-Challenge to learn more about the program or to apply.
Company negotiates settlement
LANSING — Consumers Energy recently began negotiating a plan to move from coal and gas to wind and solar, renewable energy options.
Derrell Slaughter, Michigan Clean Energy advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a release that the agreement “is a significant step forward in Michigan’s fight against the climate crisis.” Additionally, the plan ensures the utility will retire its last coal plant, the J.H. Campbell Plant, by 2025.
This comes after more than 4,500 Michigan residents submitted comments to the Michigan Public Service Commission. MI Future, MI Power; Natural Resources Defense Council; Sierra Club Michigan Chapter; Union of Concerned Scientists; Vote Solar and West Michigan Environmental Action Council worked with the MPSC, according to a release.
MSHDA approves project funds
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority Board recently approved loans for housing development projects in Clawson, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.
Funds will go toward the construction of 466 affordable apartments and preservation of 300 units.
The MSHDA board also allows the executive director to issue commitments and grants up to $1 million for the MI-HOPE Program. This federally-funded initiative aims to provide “residential clean energy improvements for home rehabilitation, assistance to existing owner-occupied homeowners and occupied rental properties for structural and mechanical repairs and for stabilization and enhancement of Michigan neighborhoods,” according to a release.
The executive director can also approve grant agreements for $20 million of U.S. Department of Treasury American Rescue Plan funds for the City of Detroit and The Heat and Warmth Fund.
Trench safety highlighted
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration and employers in West Michigan presented Trench Safety Stand Down Week. The National Utility Contractors Association leads this annual initiative.
MIOSHA staff visited more than 115 employees at company offices, new builds and excavation sites that involve installing underground utilities. MIOSHA encourages dialogue and training on trenching hazards and safety measures, according to a release.
According to the release, ways to protect workers include sloping or benching trench walls, shoring trench walls with supports and shielding trench walls with trench boxes.
Employers can request assistance with MISOSHA regulations at www.michigan.gov/cet or 517-284-7720.
Seafood processing grant
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development seeks applications for the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response and Safety Block Grant.
The program provides assistance to MDARD-licensed seafood processing facilities and processing vessels by offering reimbursement for expenditures between Jan. 27, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2022.
Grant funding can cover activities associated with workplace safety measures, market pivots, retrofitting facilities, transportation, worker housing and medical costs.
The application period closes Dec. 31 or earlier, if funds are depleted.
Learn more at www.michigan.gov/mdard/business-development/grantfund.
Allegiant flies Detroit Pistons
DETROIT — Allegiant recently entered a multiple year partnership with the Detroit Pistons that names the travel company as the official airline for the basketball team.
The partnership begins July 1. Allegiant plans to cater to basketball fans in Michigan through Pistons Pride Night, sweepstakes and sponsored content, according to a release.
Allegiant is based in Las Vegas and has permanent bases in Flint and Grand Rapids.
UIA helps employers
DETROIT — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency works with employers to help ease temporary employee layoffs and retain skilled, trained workers this summer.
The Work Share program, according to a release offers fewer hours and some unemployment benefits, the Employer Filed Claims program aims to make unemployment claims processing easier and the Registration and Seeking Work Waiver program removes the requirement for workers to search for employment during their layoff.
Additionally, the federal Work Opportunity Tax Credit program assists businesses by offering incentives to hire workers who experienced challenges finding a job.
Call the Office of Employer Ombudsman at 855-484-2636 with questions.
More information about UIA services is available at Michigan.gov/UIA.
EEOC hosts equity discussion
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission presents “Creating Equity in the Workplace: A LGBTQI+ Discussion” from 1-4:30 p.m. July 12.
This virtual event includes a panel discussion on strategies for creating EEO-compliant inclusive and accessible workplaces.
Register at bit.ly/3QRmpye. Contact the EEOC Training Institute with questions: 866-446-0940.
Digital space features beer stories
WASHINGTON D.C. — Beer Institute recently started the online platform “Building Bridges with Beer” for beer lovers around the nation to share their experiences and stories.
This launch occurs with the 160th anniversary of the founding of the United States Brewers’ Association, a national trade association known as the Beer Institute.
People can submit their videos and images at buildingbeerbridges.com. For additional updates, follow @BeerInstitute on social media or at beerinstitute.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.