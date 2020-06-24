West Shore Bank adding TC location
TRAVERSE CITY — West Shore Bank will add a new branch location in Traverse City at the intersection of Eighth Street and Boardman Avenue. The address for the new development is 400 E. Eighth St.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the development is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 24. According to a release, “the project is the first major private investment along Eighth Street following extensive road and streetscape renovations completed by the city last fall.”
Representatives from West Shore Bank, the city of Traverse City and the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority are expected at the groundbreaking ceremony.
With its main office in Ludington, West Shore Bank has an office in Traverse City at 627 W. Front St. The future of the other TC location is to be determined.
Online SCORE workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter is offering its first online workshop July 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Payroll Protection Plan Forgiveness” is the title of the presentation from Michael A. Caruso, senior vice president and commercial loan officer at mBank in Traverse City.
According to a release, the workshop will discuss current forgiveness requirements in the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act from June 4, including: application, online applications, documentation requirements, process and expectations and timing and document retention.
Register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/SCOREPPP. A link to the workshop will be emailed following registration.
Distillery reopened on June 18
THOMPSONVILLE — Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville reopened June 18.
According to a release, Iron Fish prefers reservations. Walk-ins will try to be accommodated. Iron Fish Distillery requests all guests wear a mask upon arrival.
Iron Fish has expanded its outdoor space and patio seating.
Reservations can be made on Resy.com or at (231) 378-3474. The host will confirm visit details by phone to review expectations and to place advance orders.
According to the release, the new hours at Iron Fish are 3-9 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Iron Fish is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
TAAR donates to Relief Fund
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Area Association of Realtors Board of Directors approved a $1,000 donation to the Michigan Realtors Relief Fund to assist communities impacted by the flood in mid-Michigan on May 19.
According to a release, the money will be used “to provide relief to those who need assistance with their mortgage payment or monthly rent due to displacement from their home as a result of the Mid-Michigan dam breaches.”
More information is available at https://www.mirealtors.com/Relief-Fund. The United Way of Midland County is directing volunteer efforts. Information about donating and volunteering is available at https://unitedwaymidland.org/resources/ﬂood-resources/.
The Michigan Realtors Relief Fund was initially established “to support and expedite the receipt and donation of charitable aid from Michigan Realtors and supporting organizations in response to the water crisis in the City of Flint in 2016.” The MRRF is intended to be a 501©(3) and “provide housing-related assistance to victims of disasters and for other charitable purposes.”
Q100 expands reach in region
GRAYLING — Blarney Stone Broadcasting’s Q100 is expanding its reach in northern and central Michigan and will be known as Super Q.
According to a release from the company, Blarney Stone will simulcast Q100.3 WQON station in Grayling with 106.3 WWMN in Thompsonville and 94.5 WYPV in Mackinaw City. The launch date was June 22.
The channel includes a weekday lineup of Finster in the Morning with Sean Finnegan and Krystal Fluette from 5:25-10 a.m.; Jomama’s Rock & Roll Joyride from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; JC in the Afternoon from 3-6 p.m. with owner/operator Jerry Coyne; and Jabo’s Soundcheck with Jabo Bihlman from 6-8 p.m. Q100 weekend shows include Weekend Request Fest with Road Runner, Michigan Music Uncovered with Erica Blair, Larry McCray’s Blues is My Business, Inzane Asylum with Eric Zane and national programs Floydian Slip, Get the Led Out, Sammy Hagar’s Top Rock Countdown, Dee Snyder’s House of Hair and Little Stevens Underground Garage.
The website will remain q100-fm.com.
DTE to issue October dividend
DETROIT — The board of directors at DTE Energy declared a $1.0125 per share dividend on its common stock payable Oct. 15, 2020, according to a release.
The dividend is for shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 21, 2020. The release from the company states DTE Energy has issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.
“We’re executing on our 2020 plans and our long-term outlook is strong,” DTE Energy President and CEO Jerry Norcia said in the release.
Mackinac Financial declares dividend
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the parent company of mBank, announced its cash dividend on June 22.
The board of directors at Mackinac Financial declared a cash dividend of 14 cents per common share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is unchanged from the first quarter of 2020.
The dividend is payable July 20 to shareholders of record at July 6, 2020.
Headquartered in Manistique, mBank has 29 branch locations, including 10 in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.