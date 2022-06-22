Sephora opens June 22
TRAVERSE CITY — Sephora at Kohl’s opens June 22 at the retail store, 3333 N. U.S. 31 South. The 2,500-square-foot area includes beauty consultations as well as a variety of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands.
Horse shows to benefit NMCAA
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows presents the $138,600 Serra Traverse City Grand Prix starting at 2 p.m. June 26 at Flintfields Horse Park. Gates open at noon.
General admission is $15 via Eventbrite.com. Ticket sale proceeds go to the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency.
STEAM/Maker Alliance Passport
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2022 STEAM/Maker Alliance of Northern Michigan Passport is now available. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
Those attending an event from a member organization can get a stamp on their passport. Those with a minimum of five stamps on their passport can turn it in at any of the listed STEAM/Maker locations and be eligible to win a prize pack during monthly drawings from July to December.
The STEAM/Maker Alliance is “a group of regional organizations whose vision is that all youth in our region have access to explore and be inspired by quality STEAM/Maker opportunities,” according to a release. For more information about meetings and ways to get involved, email outreach@newtonsroad.org
Member organizations include Arts For All; Beat Lab; Challenge Island; Cognition; Norte Youth Cycling; Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore; Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden; Grand Traverse Conservation District; Great Lakes Children’s Museum; GT Butterfly House and Bug Zoo; Old Town Playhouse; MSU Extension/4-H; Newton’s Road Northwest; Parallel 45 Theatre; Quarkmine; Inland Seas Education Association; Traverse Area District Library; and Grass River Natural Area.
Beer City USA giveaway
GRAND RAPIDS — Experience Grand Rapids accepts entries for its the Beer City USA anniversary giveaway until Aug. 30.
Each Wednesday from June 29 through Aug. 31 one winner will receive a Beer City USA package, including a Grand Rapids beer experience, hotel, attraction admissions and spending money. Adults ages 21 and older can register on the Beer City Brewsader app and then enter the giveaway at BeerCityGiveaway.com.
Free July workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Financial Management Services Department offers free Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops during July via Zoom.
The Money Management series is July 5, 12 and 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Topics include how to save, basic banking skills, credit and more. Homebuyer Education is July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or July 27-28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This covers the homebuying process, including how to determine a budget and what to expect on closing day.
Online, self-paced workshops containing the same material are available. The self-paced Money Management workshop is $35, and the self-paced Homebuyer Education is $99.
Registration for the free Homebuyer Education and Money Management workshops is open through July 27. Call 231-947- 3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net to sign up.
Habitat for Humanity nabs grantLANSING — Consumers Energy Foundation provided a $200,000 grant for Habitat for Humanity of Michigan to support home repairs for homeowners throughout the state.
The Priority Home Repair program can include fixing the structure, roof and basement leaks, mold issues and unsafe or inefficient appliances. The program has served more than 300 households since it started in 2015.
Housing Ready Program to expand
MANISTEE — Community partners collaborate to help launch Housing North’s Housing Ready Program in Manistee County. Housing North formed the Manistee County Housing Action Team to pursue options for all ages, incomes and households.
A total of $250,000 is allocated for the program. Funding partners include Manistee County and the City of Manistee, both pledging $60,000 over the next three years. The Manistee County Community Foundation provides $40,000 and the City of Manistee Housing Commission $30,000. Other funding includes $15,000 from both the Manistee United Way and the Charter Township of Filer.
The Housing Ready Program is available in Emmet and Charlevoix counties; a coordinator position is planned in Leelanau County. The initiative aims to coordinate projects with municipalities and developers, revise outdated zoning codes and explore local government resources for additional housing options. More details: housingnorth.org.
Local author releases book
SUTTONS BAY — Casey Stanton, a Suttons Bay native, recently released the eBook “The Fractional CMO Method: Attract, Convert and Serve High-Paying Clients on Your Terms.”
The text aims to show how to become a chief marketing officer (CMO) and offer tips for companies looking to hire a marketing professional in their business.
The USA Today recently put the book at No. 44 on its bestseller list, and the book ranked No. 1 on the Wall Street Journal’s nonfiction bestselling books list in mid-June.
The physical book is due July 1 and is available to preorder at Horizon Books, Brilliant Books and Amazon.com.
Watershed council donation
PETOSKEY — Encore Financial Group recently donated $500 to the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council through its “Encore for Gifting” program. The Petoskey organization works to protect northern Michigan waters and wetlands.
Each quarter, the financial services firm supports a charity in its service area. In northern Michigan, the company is located in Gaylord, Petoskey and Cheboygan.
Nominations are accepted for the next “Encore for Gifting” award. To nominate an organization or learn more, visit encorefinancialgroup.net or call 231-627-1023.
Company expands to new showroom
PETOSKEY — Bakes & Kropp plans to add a showroom in the Chatham House Lifestyle Gallery at Bay Harbor.
The grand opening is set for June 30 at 801 Front St. The showroom will be led by Senior Kitchen Designer Justin Sharer, who will work with Co-Founder and Head of Design Bob Bakes. According to a release, the space will include a working kitchen display for community events throughout the year. Visitors are encouraged to make appointments, but walk-ins may be accepted.
Bakes & Kropp is a kitchen design and manufacturing company with another showroom in Plymouth and a factory in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
Master’s degree option
GRAND RAPIDS — Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University (KCAD) and Grand Valley State University signed an articulation agreement that creates a pathway to degree completion for GVSU interdisciplinary engineering students who want to pursue a master’s degree in architecture from KCAD.
The curriculum, which begins in the fall term, provides students with an accelerated timeline to degree completion. Participants can complete their master of architecture requirements as electives to fulfill their undergraduate degree requirements at GVSU, allowing them to obtain an engineering and an architecture degree in six years. Students also develop a thesis, supported by a GVSU engineering faculty adviser.
USDA extends deadline for input
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture continues to accept public comments on the impacts of concentration and competition challenges in seed, fertilizer, other agricultural inputs and retail markets.
The deadline was recently extended, allowing people to post their comments until July 15 at regulations.gov. Learn more at www.ams.usda.gov/about-ams/fair-competitive/rfi.
Planning event is July 20
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect is hosting its second Economic Strategy Session of the year July 20 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Delamar Traverse City. The session is called “Mapping the Future: Business Succession Planning.”
Organized like a business boot camp, the series is designed for “anyone that wants to gain insight into areas of concern that affect multiple industries, such as accessing capital and funding growing businesses, business succession planning, supplier/vendor relations and talent acquisition,” according to a release.
The events are co-hosted by 20Fathoms and TCNewTech.
Cost for the event is $50. Register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/StratSessionII.
Labatt donates summer sales
BUFFALO, NY — Labatt USA plans to donate some of the proceeds from summer sales of Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The company will donate $1 per case from every 15-pack and 24-pack and 50 cents from every 16-ounce pint purchased in Michigan through Aug. 31.
People can help designate the funds for specific areas, including paddling improvements, improved water trail signs, aquatic invasive species removal and recycling at boating access sites. Votes are accepted at Michigan.gov/DNR/CelebrateBoating.
Wine conference signup
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan State University Extension accepts registration for Dirt to Glass: Elevating Michigan Wine from the Ground Up, set Aug. 25-26 at Kirkbride Hall.
This conference focuses on soil identification, health and fertility topics. Riesling and Pinot Noir wine tasting panels are included.
Admission is $300 for both days. Sponsorship is also available. Registration is open until midnight July 10. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/55fdv5w8.
Regional dashboard launches
TRAVERSE CITY — Members of the Community Development Coalition of Northwest Michigan started the Grand Traverse Regional Project Dashboard. Local nonprofits and government agencies submitted programs and projects in public infrastructure, environment, society and economy in the five-county area.
The dashboard “is intended to increase awareness and drive collaboration between community leaders pursuing funding opportunities,” according to a release from Rotary Charities.
Networks Northwest, Traverse Connect, Rotary Charities of Traverse City and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation collaborated to create this resource. View the tool at https://nwmicommunitydevelopment.org/project-dashboard/.
Pharmacy workers to see wage hike
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians will see a pay raise after the retailers launch a progressive wage model. This includes more than 700 employees in Michigan, according to a release.
The initiative includes pay raises for more than 36,000 current pharmacy technicians, more frequent pay increases and free pharmacy technician certification.
Additionally, the retailers plan to hire around 5,000 more pharmacy technicians this year. Visit careers.walmart.com for information about job opportunities.
Board requests mental health resources
LANSING — The Michigan Workforce Development Board calls for more mental health resources in the workplace, including the creation of Sixty by 30 resolution.
According to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, the recently approved mental health resolution aims to improve the ability of businesses to support mental health and well-being of employees. The resolution supports local, county and regional goals of reducing barriers to education and training and helping Michiganders complete degrees and certificates.
Find more details about the workforce board and the resolution at https://tinyurl.com/d6jrz8rt.
USDA announces partner lenders
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development recently named the top partner lenders in Michigan through the Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program during National Homeownership Month.
The top five partner lenders, according to a release, are Amerifirst Home Mortgage, Mortgage 1, Mortgage300 Corp., Union Home Mortgage Corp. and Flagstar Bank.
The Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program, according to a release, enables the USDA to partner with private lending institutions, backing their loans to help families and individuals buy homes in rural areas. In fiscal year 2021, USDA in Michigan invested more than $669.7 million to assist more than 4,500 families and individuals in buying a home. More information: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs.
Digital space features beer stories
WASHINGTON D.C. — Beer Institute recently started the online platform “Building Bridges with Beer” for beer lovers around the nation to share their experiences and stories.
This launch occurs with the 160th anniversary of the founding of the United States Brewers’ Association, a national trade association known as the Beer Institute.
People can submit their videos and images at buildingbeerbridges.com. For additional updates, follow @BeerInstitute on social media or at beerinstitute.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.