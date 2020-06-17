Copper Ridge earns accreditation
TRAVERSE CITY — Copper Ridge Surgery Center earned accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.
According to a release, accreditation means Copper Ridge “has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC.” The AAAHC accredits more than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations in the country.
Accreditation includes an onsite survey in addition to “ongoing compliance and continuous improvement.”
Copper Ridge Surgery Center, 4100 Park Forest Drive, opened in 2004 and has achieved AAAHC accreditation every year. The AAAHC was founded in 1979.
More information on the Surgery Center is available at www.surgerytc.com or at (231) 392-8900.
Leadership program apps available
TRAVERSE CITY — Applications are open for the 2020-21 session of Leadership Grand Traverse.
The program is the flagship professional development program of Traverse Connect. In operation for more than 30 years, Leadership Grand Traverse has helped hundreds of professionals “gain an in-depth understanding and appreciation of the public and private institutions, resources, and services that drive the Grand Traverse region,” according to a release.
Program participants attend full-day training sessions over an eight-month period. The 2020-21 program opens with a session on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Five scholarships are available to cover 90 percent of tuition fee. Support and funding are from the Michigan Film & Digital Media Office at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
Application deadline for Leadership Grand Traverse is July 10 at noon. The applications are available at https://traverseconnect.com/get-involved/chamber-programs/leadership-grand-traverse/application/.
Traverse Connect hosts an informational webinar for applicants on June 17. Registration for this webinar is available on the Traverse Connect Events page: https://business.traverseconnect.com/events.
TC Great Wolf Lodge to reopen June 23
CHICAGO — The Traverse City Great Wolf Lodge will reopen on June 23, according to a release from the Chicago-based company.
Great Wolf Lodge will roll out a new Paw Pledge program. According to the release, the program will focus “on keeping families healthy and safe while they play together at the indoor waterpark resort, and developed based on guidance from health authorities and public officials.”
Great Wolf Lodge has health and safety procedures in place for the 280-room resort and the 38,000 square-foot indoor water park. The release said the reopening focus was “on disinfection and sanitization, physical distancing, personal protection and minimizing surface interactions in all guest areas across the resort.” Great Wolf staff will use hospital-grade disinfectants throughout the resort, the release said.
Great Wolf Lodge will reduce occupancy levels to 50 percent to provide additional space. Markers on the floor will help establish the six-foot distances.
The number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout the resort will increase significantly, and Great Wolf Lodge is providing personal protection amenities for its guests such as disinfectant wipes, sanitizer and face coverings. Guests can request a complimentary mask at the front desk.
For more information, visit www.greatwolf.com/traverse-city or www.greatwolf.com.
Food, agriculture webinar set
LANSING —The Michigan Economic Developers Association will host an educational Zoom webinar on the state’s food and agriculture industry.
“Resiliency in Michigan’s Food and Agriculture Industry and the Post-COVID Future” is scheduled for June 24, 10-11 a.m.
According to a release, the webinar will discuss topics such as “new guidelines to protect its workforce and food products to managing new and changing supply chains.”
Scheduled webinar speakers include Peter Anastor, director of the Agriculture Development Division of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Kelly Lively, Northern Michigan Regional Coordinator for the office of U.S. Senator Gary Peters.
The webinar is free for MEDA members and $35 for non-members.
Registration deadline is June 23 at noon. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/medcwebinar.
Serra Subaru to present $33,067 donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Subaru will make a $33,067 donation to Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan during a presentation on June 23.
The 10 a.m. event is scheduled for Serra Subaru of Traverse City, located at 1747 S. Garfield Ave.
The donation is from the Subaru Share the Love Event.
Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan was selected by Serra Subaru as the hometown charity for the national event.
Between Nov. 14, 2019 and Jan. 2, 2020, Subaru of America, Inc. donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased through Serra Subaru. Customers chose either the local charity or four national organizations: the American Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America or The National Park Foundation. Serra Subaru donated $50 for each vehicle. A Serra Subaru record of $43,270 was raised. with $33,067 of that going to Child and Family Services, a local organization assisting people to “heal and grow in the wake of trauma.”
The national Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008 and has resulted in more than $145 million in donations to national charities.
MSUFCU branch groundbreaking set
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State University Federal Credit Union will break ground on a new branch located at 3750 N. U.S. 31 South later this month.
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for June 30 at 2 p.m. Physical distancing measures will be in place.
Earlier this year, MSUFCU opened a branch at 312 S. Union St. in an existing building. When MSUFCU officials announced a move to Traverse City last fall, plans were to use the Union Street location as a temporary branch. The new build on U.S. 31 South will be constructed as a full-service branch and after completion, MSUFCU will remodel the Union Street location into more of a typical branch.
Band Together at LMCU raises $50,000
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union’s sixth annual Band Together campaign raised $50,000 for healthcare.
It’s the sixth year of the LMCU Band Together campaign. It encourages members and staff in Michigan and southwest Florida to donate any amount. Normally the annual campaign raises money for pediatric programs at local hospitals, but was shifted to front line healthcare workers needed personal protective equipment.
More than a dozen hospitals in Michigan and Florida received the donations, including Munson Healthcare, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health, Metro Health — University of Michigan Health Hospital, Cherry Health, Holland Hospital, Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Covenant Healthcare, Beaumont Health System, University of Michigan — C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Lee Health and NCH Hospital Systems.
For more information about Lake Michigan Credit Union, please visit LMCU.org.
TBACU donates totes to TCAPS
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union donated 50 bags of groceries to supplement one of four weekly Traverse City Area Public Schools breakfast/lunch pickup sites.
The reusable totes contained items including peanut butter, pasta sauce, dry pasta, wheat bread, granola bars, a pair of sunglasses and TBACU pencils.
