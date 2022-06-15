NMCAA hosts June 21 picnic
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Community Action Agency hosts an in-person picnic from 5-7 p.m. June 21 at 3963 Three Mile Road.
Guest speakers from the following programs plan to attend: Head Start, Weatherization, Meals on Wheels, Early Head Start and Homeless Prevention.
A meal is provided by Oryana. RSVP by June 15 to 231-947-3780.
SBDC offers food business webinars
KALAMAZOO — The Michigan Small Business Development Center offers the “Starting a Food-Based Business” webinar from 6-8 p.m. June 20 and from 2-4 p.m. June 21.
Hospitality Consultant Emily Marrah provides information about opening a food-based business. Industry System Solutions leads a panel discussion and answers questions.
Sign up for the June 20 webinar at https://tinyurl.com/t26pbuw3. Register for the June 21 event at https://tinyurl.com/2s46z45s.
LGT application open until June 30
TRAVERSE CITY — Leadership Grand Traverse applications are open through June 30.
The community-based program is designed to prepare participants “for decision-making leadership roles in areas such as policy, program implementation and development,” according to a release from Traverse Connect.
LGT is offered once a year and “requires a non-negotiable commitment to participation and engagement in the entire process.” All applicant-affiliated companies must be investors in Traverse Connect.
Tuition for the 2022-23 LGT is $2,000, payable upon acceptance. There are two scholarships available for the 2022-23 cohort, donated by Michigan’s Creative Coast. The scholarship can be selected at the end of the application, which is available at https://tinyurl.com/LGT2022-23.
Venture North receives grant
PETOSKEY — Venture North Funding and Development received a $9,500 grant from the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.
The grant will be used to target Emmet County small businesses in need of growth capital.
“Funds will be used to retain an experienced demographer and analyst to sharply define areas in the county that are economically challenged as well as businesses owned by underrepresented populations that may not have access to financial capital,” Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith said in a release. “We will then work on the ground in (Emmet) County to verify what the data tells us and begin the process of learning where and how businesses can use our services.”
Venture North recently announced small business lending is on a record pace and increased staffing enables the organization to expand offerings in the 10-county area.
More information is available at www.venturenorthfunding.org, 231-995-7115 or info@venturenorthdfunding.org.
CERA applications due June 30
LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority encourages state renters and landlords to apply for the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program by 9 p.m. June 30 through ceraapp.michigan.gov.
CERA can help people who are facing economic hardship and eviction because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s funded through the federal coronavirus aid package passed in December 2020 and the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided $1.1 billion to the Michigan for rental and utility assistance.
MSHDA plans to process as many applications as possible, but may receive more applications than funds available. Residents who do not apply and face eviction should contact their local Housing Assessment and Resource Agency. In the five-county area, this is the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency. Call 844-900-0500 or email housingquestions@nmcaa.net for more information.
Golf outing spots available
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2022 Traverse Connect Golf Outing benefitting the Leadership Grand Traverse program is scheduled for Aug. 10 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
The outing will be held on The Bear and Wolverine courses. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/ConnectGolf2022.
Business event sponsorship is available.
TC Curling Club closes on property
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Curling Club recently purchased 11 acres, including the former Kmart property and the adjoining parking lot at the Cherryland Center.
The nonprofit club plans to build a 28,000-square-foot curling area with a social area, warming kitchen, meeting room, shop and five sheets of ice, according to a release. The other 54,000 square feet will be leased for retailers.
Club members seek $7 million for construction. They already have about $3.5 million with support from the Great Lakes Sports Commission. The goal is to open the curling center in November.
Winery announces release of ‘Sustain’
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby Sparkling Wine and Cherry Republic plan to release a wine named “Sustain” June 23 during a private event for Great Lakes Business Network members and supporters.
Cherry wine (60%) and sparkling white wine (40%) are blended to create the new alcoholic beverage.
The wine costs $23 and will be sold at Cherry Republic in Traverse City and Glen Arbor, the Mawby store and at mawby.wine. Some of the proceeds go to the GLBN.
Manufacturing funding available
TRAVERSE CITY — Small manufacturers in northwest Lower Michigan can apply for up to $25,000 through the state’s $3 million Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant program.
Networks Northwest plans to award at least four businesses for additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and automation and other eligible technologies.
The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the $3 million in statewide awards in April. Funding is part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation effort to ensure 50 percent of Michigan manufacturers can implement Industry 4.0 technologies by 2025, according to a release.
Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis until all funds are distributed. Learn more about the requirements and apply at michiganbusiness.org/industry4-0/grant.
Pitch event has 35 from Michigan
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Thirty-five entrepreneurs headquartered in Michigan were selected to make pitches at Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call event.
Nearly 1,200 small- and mid-sized businesses received invitations to the June 28-29 event. This is the largest group selected to participate. Finalists are from all 50 states and the District of Columbia and nearly 60 percent are “self-identifying as a diverse-owned business,” according to a release.
Each supplier has a 30-minute one-on-one pitch meeting “for a chance to secure deals ranging from supplying products to a few local stores to supplying products to hundreds of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations as well as Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.”
‘Compete to Win’ released
DETROIT — Business Leaders for Michigan recently released “Compete to Win: Michigan’s Path to Top 10.” This includes a strategy for the state to become a leader in economic growth, according to a release.
The plan emphasizes removing barriers to affordable housing, attracting and keeping businesses in the state, providing broadband access, improving the K-12 educational system and more. Find out more at businessleadersformichigan.com.
Huntington earns Power ranking
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mobile banking app for Huntington Bancshares Inc. ranked first for the fourth year in a row in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study, according to a release.
The study “measures overall satisfaction with financial institution’s banking apps based on four factors: navigation; speed; visual appeal; and information/content.”
Finishing second for banking mobile app satisfaction among regional banks was Santander and Fifth Third Bank, respectively. For online banking satisfaction among regional banks, Regions Bank was first, Fifth Third Bank second and Huntington third.
Among national banks, Capital One was first in banking mobile app satisfaction followed by Chase and Wells Fargo, respectively. In online banking satisfaction, Capital One was also first among national banks with Chase second and Bank of America third.
For credit card companies, Discover was first for mobile app satisfaction and online credit card satisfaction. Capital One was second and Bank of America third for mobile app satisfaction while Bank of America was second for online credit card satisfaction with American Express, Capital One and Chase tied for third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.