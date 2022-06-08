Chamber awards are June 9
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce hosts its Business After Hours and Community Awards from 5:30-7 p.m. June 9 at Torch Lake Cellars, 5245 Clam Lake Road.
Awards presented include Outstanding Citizen: Shelly Dayton; Going the Extra Mile: Tim Palmisano and Joe Hall; Philanthropist: Gordy Schafer; and Nonprofit of the Year: Antrim Women’s Alliance.
More information about the event is available by contacting info@bellairechamber.org or 231-533-6023.
Sephora opens June 10
GAYLORD — Sephora at Kohl’s opens June 10 at the Gaylord retail store, 2450 W. M-32. The 2,500-square-foot area includes beauty consultations as well as a variety of makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands.
The Traverse City Kohl’s plans to add a Sephora later this year, according to a release.
Homebuyer event scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — As part of national NeighborWorks Week from June 4-11, the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is hosting a Homebuyer Education event on Zoom June 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Budget/housing coaches will lead a full day of learning about the homebuying process. There will also be a guest speaker from Mercantile Bank of Michigan.
To register, call 231-947-3780 or visit nmcaa.net/homebuyerclasses.asp. More information on the event is available by emailing anorris@nmcaa.net.
Medical spa opens
TRAVERSE CITY — Eternal Wellness Med Spa hosts its opening at 4 p.m. June 11 at 400 W. Front St., Suite 200 (above North Peak).
The event includes small bites of food and beverages, Med Spa Membership packages and 20-percent off services booked. Providers can answer questions and explain their services, which include waxing, Botox, facials and more.
MSP post recruitment fair
HOUGHTON LAKE — The Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post will host a recruiting event June 15 from noon to 3 p.m. at 9011 W. Lake City Road.
The fair aims to help the MSP hire qualified candidates. The hiring event is designed for those “interested in a career as a Michigan State Police Trooper” and will provide an opportunity to “speak with a recruiter about what it is like to be a trooper with the MSP and how to start the application process,” according to a release.
Interested applicants must be 21 years of age or older by recruit school graduation, have no arrest convictions, a satisfactory driving record and a high school diploma or GED. Troopers receive a starting annual salary of approximately $50,000, not including overtime. Benefits include health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, 13 paid vacation days and 13 paid sick days in the first calendar year and 12 paid holidays per year.
NMCAA meeting setTRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency will hold its final Neighborhood Meeting before summer June 21 at 3963 Three Mile Road in Traverse City. The in-person picnic runs from 5-7 p.m.
Guest speakers discuss several NMCAA programs including Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, Meals on Wheels and Homeless Prevention. A meal is provided by Oryana.
Participants should RSVP by June 15 at 231-947-3780.
Heroes for Hospice golf fundraiser
BOYNE FALLS — Hospice of Michigan hosts the Heroes for Hospice golf outing at 9 a.m. June 16 on the Alpine Course at Boyne Mountain Resort.
The golf portion includes closest-to-the-pin and longest drive contests for men and women and a beat-the-pro hole.
Registration and breakfast start at 7:30 a.m. Tickets are $250 per golfer and include breakfast, lunch, dinner and beverages. This is a fundraiser for the HOM Open Access Program in the Charlevoix area. For tickets, visit hom.org/golf.
Heroes for Hospice is supported by hole-in-one sponsor North Harbor Real Estate. Sponsorship starts at $100. More information: 989-358-4291 or mmcdonald@hom.org.
Annual Great Lakes Pirate Festival
MACKINAC ISLAND — The third annual Great Lakes Pirate Festival goes from noon to 5 p.m. June 18 on the Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company’s Mackinac Island dock.
This free event includes a live pirate band, pirate trivia, family-friendly photo opportunities, food and drinks, contests and more. Attendees of all ages may wear pirate-themed costumes.
The Good Fortune pirate ship takes passengers from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island that morning and provides cruises at 5:45 and 7:15 p.m. Night cruises include dancing and water cannons for kids. Adults can purchase snacks and beverages.
Ticket information: mackinacferry.com.
Leadership applications due June 30
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2022-23 Leadership Grand Traverse cohort applications are accepted until June 30. The program aims to prepare participants for decision-making leadership roles and provides access to natural resources, health and human services and other area assets.
The program starts with orientation on Aug. 17 and finishes in March 2023. Apply through https://tinyurl.com/2p8mazkr.
Health Rides service starts
BEULAH — Benzie Bus has started Health Rides to provide safe, reliable transportation for Benzie County residents to receive health care.
Health Rides provides door-to-door service for Benzie County residents to get to health care offices in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee or Wexford counties.
Fares are $15 one way, with a fee of $5 for each additional stop. If a patient has a companion traveling with them, that individual can ride for free. Financial assistance for Benzie Senior Resources clients is available for those who can’t afford the fare. For more information on financial assistance qualifications, call 231-525-0600.
To schedule a Health Ride with Benzie Bus, call 231-325-3000, ext. 1, or visit benziebus.com/healthrides and fill out an inquiry.
MSP hosting Citizens’ Academy
CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post will host a Citizens’ Academy from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays from Aug. 3 through Sept. 21.
The Cadillac post is located at 7711 U.S. 131 Business. The eight-week academy will provide the public with an “opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community and get to know personnel at the Cadillac Post,” according to a release.
Anyone interested in attending the Citizens’ Academy should contact Trooper Ryan Krebiehl at 231-429-4784 to receive an application or visit or call the Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
Michigan store owners recognized
GAYLORD — The Save A Lot Retail Partner of the Year Award recently went to Freeman Family Enterprises, a 19-store network based in Gaylord. Owners Tim, Tom and Paul Freeman are third-generation retailers.
They were recognized for showing a growth in sales and customer metrics, team engagement and community involvement.
Tax relief available in Otsego County
GAYLORD — The Michigan Department of Treasury provides tax relief for Otsego County individuals and businesses impacted by the May 20 tornado. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Otsego County after the weather event.
Taxpayers may request more time to file their state tax returns and pay state tax bills. They will not need to pay penalties or interest.
Individuals should call 517-636-4486 if they cannot meet filing or payment deadlines, and businesses can call 517-636-6925. Learn more at michigan.gov/taxes.
Credit union supports Hospice
GRAYLING — Northland Area Federal Credit Union members recently donated $4,000 to the Hospice Angels Foundation. The organization supports terminally ill individuals and their families.
The credit union serves more than 44,000 members in northern Michigan, including branches in Grayling and Alpena.
June is Immigrant Heritage Month
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently named June as Immigrant Heritage Month in Michigan to celebrate the history, culture and impact immigrants have in communities and the economy, according to a release.
The occupations in Michigan with the most foreign-born workers are software developer, agricultural worker, physician, physical therapist and postsecondary teacher. The American Immigration Council estimates more than 678,000 immigrants live in Michigan, with more than 37,400 working as entrepreneurs.
Follow the conversation on social media with #CelebrateImmigrants and #ImmigrantHeritageMonth. Visit Michigan.gov/ImmigrantHeritage for stories and digital resources.
Youth employment in focus
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaims June as Youth Employment Month in Michigan to raise awareness about youth in the labor market, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
The department can provide resources about safe and legal employment of youth under 18, including those with disabilities. The Youth Employment Standards Act states that minors need to complete a work permit and submit it to their employer before they start work.
Summer opportunities are available in Michigan agriculture, amusement and recreation services, lodging, camping, retail and food service. Learn more at Michigan.gov/YouthEmployment.
