Winery donates to Step Up
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Grand Traverse launched a partnership with Step Up Northern Michigan, a local non-profit, in late March. Step Up Northern Michigan provides meals to families who are homeless or in need.
Chateau Grand Traverse customers have the option to add a $5 donation to their orders, whether online or in-store. The winery will match every $5 donation made, up to $50 per order. All of the donations will be given to Step Up Northern Michigan.
The winery planned to run the promotion through the end of the initial Stay Home order, but extended it with through May 28.
More than 40 customers donated to the program, resulting in a $1,000 donation to Step Up Northern Michigan.
Leelanau Cellars earns a Telly
OMENA — Three social media videos from Leelanau Cellars won a 2020 Silver Telly Award for creativity.
The “Drink Up with Leelanau Cellars” campaign won the award in the Social Video Series: Products & Services category.
Credits for the videos is given to marketing director Gabriel Marzonie and marketing manager Kimberly Bilinski. The three videos promote Witches Brew (“Drink Up, Witches” and “Oktober is for Witches) and Winter White (“Drink Up, Grinches”) from Leelanau Cellars.
According to a release, the Telly Awards honors “video and television made for all screens and is judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology.” The Telly Awards were founded in 1979.
Traverse City Macy’s reopens
NEW YORK — Macy’s in the Grand Traverse Mall reopened June 1 for customers, according to a release from the company.
Macy’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store will continue to offer contact-free curbside pick-up, the release said.
Macy’s announced there will be “enhanced safety and wellness procedures” for in-store customers, including “frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces; implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues; installing hand sanitizer stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, as well as plexiglass at select registers.”
Macy’s is asking employees to wear face masks and perform daily wellness checks before work.
Items bought on macys.com or a mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Macy’s is raising money for Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund at macys.com.
More information on local store offerings is available at www.macys.com/stores.
CMF announces additional grants
MANISTEE — The Community Response Fund announced four additional grants to organizations serving residents in Manistee County.
The grants raise the CRF awards to nearly $17,000.
The fund was established by the Manistee County Community Foundation, United Way of Manistee County and the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body to support area organizations on the front lines serving those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants awarded include $839 to the Manistee County Child Advocacy Center, $1,000 to Staircase Youth Services, $2,500 to Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency for the Meals on Wheels program and $2,500 to the Manistee Friendship Society.
More information on the CRF is available at www.manisteefoundation.org.
Shed Build-Out Day held May 16
GRAWN — Northwestern Michigan College’s Technology Program, the Home Builders Association Grand Traverse Area Foundation and the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan held a “Build Your Life Initiative” Shed-Build Out Day May 16 at Builders First Source in Grawn.
NMC Construction Technology students built a 9-by-12 foot shed on site, working along trade people and community volunteers.
Materials for the project were provided by Kingsley Lumber Company, Northern Building Supply, Builders First Source and Lowes.
More information on the NMC Construction Technology Center are available at (231) 995-2777.
Installment option set for businesses
LANSING — Business taxpayers who have deferred paying their Sales, Use and Withholding (SUW) taxes can participate in an installment payment option, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The Treasury Department is allowing business taxpayers scheduled to make SUW tax payments on June 20 for the February, March, April and May tax periods — including quarterly filers — to either pay the entire balance or to make monthly payments over the next six months.
Penalties and interest will be waived on the deferred payments.
Monthly filers should submit outstanding returns for February, March, April and May tax periods by June 20 to take advantage of the payment option.
Taxpayers can make six monthly payments on the balance from June to November. Quarterly filers should submit a first quarter return by June and can make three payments on that balance in June, September and November.
More information is available at www.michigan.gov/askSUW. More information about Michigan taxes is available at www.michigan.gov/taxes or by following the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.
ITC to track cherry imports
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. International Trade Commission will begin tracking foreign imports to accurately measure the impact of trade on Michigan’s tart cherry industry. The decision comes after U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow urged the commission to begin tracking the data.
The commission in January decided not to impose tariffs against Turkish tart cherry exporters, which U.S. growers and processors say are unfairly dumping product into the U.S. market. As part of its justification report, the commission said it didn’t have specific enough data on dried tart cherry imports to include in their investigation.
The senators then urged the commission to collect additional statistical information to allow for better monitoring of dried cherry imports. The request was approved and will go into effect on July 1.
“We know unfair trade practices from foreign competitors have completely destroyed the ability for cherry farmers to do business,” Nels Veliquette, CFO and VP of Cherry Ke, Inc. and Cherries R Us, Inc., said in a release. “I appreciate Senators Peters and Stabenow for keeping up the pressure on the ITC. This is data that should have already been collected, and I’m glad that the ITC will be receiving a more complete picture on just how much the trade imbalance has hurt Michigan’s farmers.”
