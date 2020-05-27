DreamLab joins forces with DSI
TRAVERSE CITY — DreamLab Industries LLC announced a joint venture with the Dynamic Service Integration Corporation to provide improved access to personal protective equipment and other 3-D printed items.
DreamLab is a 3-D printing company in Traverse City. Maryland-based DSI will address project management. According to a release from DreamLab, DSI is “a consulting firm with expertise in program management and managed services brings innovative ideas with a background in process engineering, change management and system development.”
DreamLab Industries can handle fused deposition modelling, laser-based stereolithography, digital light processing, injection molding, production molds, production machining and assembly services.
Area NAHU chapter honored
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Association of Health Underwriters was recognized as a 2020 Gold Certified chapter of the National Association of Health Underwriters.
The NMAHU is an organization for health insurance and employee benefit professionals. The chapter has more than 55 independent insurance agents in northern lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
More information on the chapter is available at www.nmahu.org.
Shepler’s 75th begins May 29
MACKINAW CITY — Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry will begin its 75th season on May 29 with service from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace, according to a release from the company.
Service begins at 7:30 a.m. The release said The Hope will be the first in the fleet to depart as a “symbolic start to a season of new normal in the Michigan tourism industry.”
The 2020 printed schedule has been revised. More information is available on social media and the Shepler’s website.
Departures from Mackinaw City and St. Ignace are scheduled for 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Departures from Mackinac Island are slated for 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The company’s operational plan for 2020 will be made public on its website before opening day. For more information, visit www.sheplersferry.com.
Honor Bank makes $6,500 donation
HONOR — Honor Bank employees donated $6,500 to 28 local organizations through its Caring Through COVID-19 program.
According to a release, Honor Bank offered $100 to each employee for a donation to an accredited 501©(3) community non-profit of their choosing. All of its employees participated and the donations supported 28 local non-profits.
CMF announces additional grants
MANISTEE — The Community Response Fund announced four additional grants to organizations serving residents in Manistee County.
The grants raise the CRF awards to nearly $17,000. The fund was established by the Manistee County Community Foundation, United Way of Manistee County and the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body to support area organizations on the front lines serving those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants awarded include $839 to the Manistee County Child Advocacy Center, $1,000 to Staircase Youth Services, $2,500 to Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency for the Meals on Wheels program and $2,500 to the Manistee Friendship Society.
More information on the CRF is available at www.manisteefoundation.org.
PMBC expands PPE platform
CADILLAC — Pure Michigan Business Connect has an expanded online platform to offer free assistance to businesses that need to purchase non-medical grade personal protective equipment.
The COVID-19 Procurement Platform is available for all scales of needs and is open to companies of all sizes and industries. It allows for businesses to find PPE through a list of suppliers.
Visit https://www.michiganbusiness.org/ppe/ to learn more and to access the online platform.
LMCU home makeover contest
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union has launched its eighth annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes. First prize is $50,000, second prize is $15,000 and $5,000 for third.
The sweepstakes runs until July 24. Last year there were more than 563,000 entries. People can enter online at LMCU.org or at any branch location.
Consumers to provide thermostats
JACKSON — Consumers Energy is partnering with Google and Uplight to provide Nest thermostats to up to 100,000 Michigan households.
According to a release from Consumers Energy, the thermostats will help residents save energy and money during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will provide the Nest thermostats through July 31.
Natural gas-only customers can receive the thermostats. Those not eligible for the devices can receive a free care package of four LED bulbs and three night lights.
For more information on the program, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/freethermostat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.