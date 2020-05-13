State companies awarded contracts
LANSING — Several Michigan companies were awarded contracts for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The awards were part of $1.2 billion in contracts “to support American producers and communities in need,” according to a release.
Michigan suppliers selected by USDA to help support the program included Atlas Wholesale Food Company, Clemens Food Group, Coveyou Farms LLC, Del Bene Produce Inc., Eastern Market Corporation, Gordon Food Service, Heeren LLC (Michigan Fresh), LaGrasso Bros., Prairie Farms Dairy and Van Eerden Foodservice.
Coveyou Farms operates Coveyou Scenic Farm Market in Petoskey.
According to the release, the USDA contracts with distributors and wholesalers “who provide a pre-approved box of fresh produce, dairy and meat products to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.”
More information about the Farmers to Families Food Box Program is available at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.
Two Gaylord eateries reopen takeoutGAYLORD — Two Kosch of Northern Michigan restaurants reopened for takeout service: Alpine Tavern and Eatery, and Crave Pasta Pizza and Pub.
Alpine Tavern will open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Crave will open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carryout menus are available online at: www.AlpineTavernAndEatery.com and www.CraveGaylord.com.
Concern over the quick spread of the coronavirus in Otsego Country had forced both restaurants to close.
“We are now convinced that with health safeguards we can protect both our customers and our employees,” restaurant partner Gary Kosch said in a release.
He said the restaurants will continue to follow health guidelines from the CDC and the State of Michigan.
Disaster loans for food, ag companies
LANSING —Food and agriculture companies in Michigan are eligible for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan and EIDL Advance programs.
Food and ag businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with fewer than 500 employees “are encouraged to prepare their business financial information and apply,” according to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
SBA’s EIDL portal has been reopened for farmers and agriculture businesses, according to the release.
For more information or to apply, visit www.sba.gov/disaster.
DTE Energy issues dividend
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Board of Directors stated the company has a $1.0125 per share dividend on its common stock.
The dividend is payable July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020. According to a release from DTE Energy, the company has issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.