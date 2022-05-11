Clean Fuels Michigan offers webinar
LANSING — Clean Fuels Michigan hosts the Michigan Mobility Roundtable webinar at 10 a.m. May 12. Business leaders discuss electric vehicle manufacturing in Michigan, clean-fuel vehicles, electric vehicle infrastructure and related policies.
The Environmental Defense Fund supports this public event. People can register at https://bit.ly/3vW09eh.
Traverse Connect hosts leadership event
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect’s Leadership Roundtable program presents a professional development program at 2:30 p.m. May 17 at the Delamar.
“Leadership Lessons from the Field: Driving Growth and Building Inclusive Cultures” is geared toward business leaders of all industries. Speakers from nationally-recognized sports, entertainment and financial companies plan to share strategies for growth and creating inclusive cultures.
“Given the changes and seismic shifts we have all experienced over the past few years, both personally and professionally, it’s now more important than ever to listen and learn from each other,” said Key Bank Senior Vice President of Sponsorship Kelly Reitnour in a release.
A networking session occurs after the panel discussion. Tickets are $35 for Traverse Connect investors and members and $75 for others. Register at https://traverseconnect.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6514.
This event is sponsored by Cherry Capital Airport with additional support from Deviate. Sponsorship opportunities may be available by contacting Molly.MacGirr@traverseconnect.com.
Online store workshop for businesses
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City presents the “2022 Guide to eCommerce: Create an Online Store and Generate Sales” at noon May 19 at the Traverse Area District Library and virtually.
Contempo Solutions Owner Mitch Park leads this free workshop, discussing the platforms, practices and tools for online stores. People can attend if they are interested in improving their online store or creating one.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/bdzeus3m to register. Visit traversecity.score.org to learn more.
Nursing Job Fair at VA center
SAGINAW — The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center hosts a Nursing Job Fair from 3-9 p.m. May 19 at the pavilion in the north parking lot.
Immediate job openings are available for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants in the Community Living Center, Primary Care Teams and Specialty Care Teams. Attendees can participate in an on-site interview and should bring their resumes, two pieces of identification, three references and unofficial college transcripts.
Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nursing-job-fair-registration-330733190877. Send questions and interview documents to vhasagNurseRecruiter@va.gov.
Bigs announces fundraiser results
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently collected more than $165,000 during its sold-out Wine Event from April 29 through May 1.
The Wine Event raised enough money for Bigs to provide a mentor for 118 children.
“I’ve witnessed firsthand how crucial mentorship is for our children and the outpouring of support for not only this event but for our mission is a testament to our community’s commitment to our children,” said Bigs CEO Cecilia Chesney in a release. “Our Bigs have a positive impact on their Littles, helping them to overcome obstacles in life and conquer challenges as they prepare for their future.”
The Real Estate One Charitable Foundation provided a 50-percent match for all funds collected through the Sunday auction. Bigs partners Boathouse Restaurant, Sorellina, 4Front Credit Union, Real Estate One, Fox Motors and Michigan Planners also supported this event.
More than $300K in grants available
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City recently announced its 336 members contributed a total of $336,000 this year.
This means the organization can provide three, $112,000 grants to local nonprofits. Impact100 members will choose three nonprofits to receive grants this fall.
Grant applications are due by 6 p.m. May 27 at impacttc.org/grants.
The all-woman, all-volunteer group has grown since it began in 2017. To learn more, visit impacttc.org.
Local students attend, place at career event
TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty-five local students in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program attended the April 29 Career Development Conference in Lansing.
Sereta Fager, from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, took second place and Elizabeth Garrett, from CASMAN Academy in Manistee, earned third place in the career preparation event.
Other competitions included problem solving, interview skills and the JMG Bowl — a team quiz that covered business, industry and parliamentary procedure. Attendees also heard a presentation and met with other JMG students from around the state.
JMG is coordinated by Northwest Michigan Works.
CMH workplace receives award
KALKASKA — North Country Community Mental Health received the Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health from Mental Health America, a nonprofit focused on addressing the needs of people with mental illness.
“It is especially critical for us to provide a mentally healthy workplace for our own staff,” said NCCMH CEO Christine Gebhard in a release. “Our staff is our most valuable — and valued — resource, and we are committed to supporting and retaining our people.”
The facility earned an overall score of 91 percent: 100 percent in Caring Beyond Compliance, 100 percent in Holistic Wellness at Work, 91 percent in Supportive Workplace Culture and 83 percent in Mental Health Benefits.
Obtaining this designation involved completing an application with details about workplace processes, including policies, Wellness Committee activities and strategies to promote mental health awareness, education and resources among staff members.
Class supports aging council projectMANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2018-19 Leadership Program alumni donated $7,127.71 to the Wagoner Center Patio Project.
Leadership program class members chose to support the Manistee County Council on Aging’s efforts to update the Wagoner Center’s outdoor space. The patio project, according to a release, aims to create “an inviting outdoor space” for seniors and community members to use.
Downtown grants awarded to communities
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association recently announced the winners of the Buy Nearby Downtown Grant Program: Ada, Cadillac, St. Johns and Vassar.
“We were very encouraged by the response to our first-ever downtown grant program because it reinforced the need across Michigan to support shopping local,” said William J. Hallan, president and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association, in a release. “We are excited to help these communities attract more visitors.”
These winners each receive $7,500 to help promote their downtown shopping districts. Additionally, Nexstar Media will create a marketing campaign for each city to help expose their downtowns and shopping districts to more people.
MRA selected these after evaluating their overall project ideas and how they encourage people to buy locally, additional donations or grants from other organizations, timing and the ability to measure campaign growth.
Men’s group donates to Habitat for Humanity
MANISTEE — Manistee County Men Who Care recently provided $5,100 to Habitat for Humanity during its April 20 meeting.
Habitat Spokesperson Steve Rogers said in a release that the funds will help build wheelchair ramps for people who require them but cannot afford to purchase the materials.
“Habitat will keep the funds in a separate account to help the disadvantaged stay in their homes because they cannot live without a ramp,” Rogers said in the release. “Habitat will provide free labor to build these ramps.”
Men Who Care meets quarterly to nominate and vote for a Manistee County nonprofit to receive funds. Since it began in 2015, the men’s group donated $106,000 to local organizations. Call 231-723-0032 or 202-277-1363 to learn more about joining Men Who Care.
Guardian Flight adds emergency base
GAYLORD — Guardian Flight recently opened a new emergency air medical transport base at the Gaylord Regional Airport. It will serve communities in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Guardian Flight Regional Director John Robben said in a release that this location is an important part of “providing area hospitals and EMS agencies with a dependable partner in patient care.” He added that the site will “save valuable time to transport critical care patients to a facility that offers other services not available in some rural healthcare settings.”
The site will employ four pilots, two flight nurses and two flight paramedics who can use the Pilatus PC-12 turboprop aircraft. This fixed-wing airplane can provide long-distance medical transports, as it can travel more than 1,700 miles.
Guardian Flight is a provider in the AirMedCare Network, which offers air medical transport for life-threatening injuries or illnesses. Annual memberships start at $85.
Store program diverts food, reduces waste
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently diverted a total of 1 million pounds of food through its Flashfood sustainability program.
“Minimizing food waste is a priority for us at Meijer and we’re constantly looking for ways to cut down on landfill use and the production of greenhouse gases,” Erik Petrovskis, director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer, said in a release.
Customers purchased more than 1 million pounds of food close to the sell-by date at a discount, preventing it from potentially entering landfills.
Meijer expanded the program in 2021. More than 250 Meijer supercenters use Flashfood, a Canada-based company allowing retailers to upload surplus close-dated grocery items to an application. People can receive up to 50 percent off items for pickup from their local store by using the Flashfood app.
Landowners needed for solar plants
JACKSON — Consumers Energy staff want more solar power plants in Michigan. This is part of the company’s Clean Energy Plan, which aims to eliminate coal and reach net-zero carbon emissions during the next couple decades. The company plans to add 8,000 megawatts of utility-scale solar energy by 2040.
Consumers Energy seeks tens of thousands of acres throughout the state. Solar power-plant locations may include farm fields, brownfield sites and publicly-owned properties. Landowners may sell their property or enter into a long-term easement agreement with Consumers Energy.
Landowners and community leaders can learn more about siting and discuss their property at ConsumersEnergy.com/misolar.
DTE Energy obtains award from EPA
DETROIT — DTE Energy recently earned a 2022 Energy Star Excellence in Energy Efficiency Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.
This recognizes DTE for its Energy Star Lighting, Appliance and Marketplace program. Instant rebates allowed customers to purchase lower-cost certified LED lights, heat pumps, thermostats and other products.
Each year, the Energy Star program honors businesses and organizations that contributed to protecting the environment. Award winners produce, sell and adopt energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies.
AARP presents fraud, scam resources
LANSING — AARP recently started the Veterans Fraud Center, an online educational platform for veterans, service members and their families.
The center offers these free resources: the AARP Watchdog Alert Handbook: Veterans’ Edition (tips to detect common scams), AARP Fraud Watch Network and Scam-Tracking Map, and Operation Protect Veterans (a program with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service).
Common scams targeting veterans, according to a release, include benefit buyouts (giving away U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pensions and/or disability benefits for a payment that never comes), fraudulent records (paying for updated personal military records) and fake charitable giving requests.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network recommends veterans sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry and use call-blocking services, create unique passwords for online accounts and place a free security freeze on credit reports.
Learn more about the fraud center and download a copy of the new handbook at aarp.org/vetsfraudcenter. Information about caregiving, job markets and earned service benefits is available at aarp.org/veterans.
Nessel obtains millions for TurboTax users
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel acquired $3.5 million from the owner of TurboTax, Intuit Inc.
More than 115,000 Michigan consumers are expected to receive reimbursement. Payments will be sent to those who started using TurboTax’s free edition for tax years 2016-18 but were told they needed to pay to file, even though they were eligible for free filing. Consumers should receive around $30 for each year they paid for filing services.
“This agreement is a united, bipartisan approach to ensuring our consumers are protected against deceitful tactics related to tax services,” Nessel said in a release. “I’m proud of the work our team did to secure this money for Michiganders.”
Intuit agreed to pay $141 million to millions of consumers around the United States who paid for tax services that were supposed to be free. Of this restitution, roughly $2.5 million goes toward administrative fund costs. Additionally, the company needs to halt TurboTax advertisements that promised free tax preparation but deceived people into paying.
An investigation into Intuit began after ProPublica reported in 2019 that the company was using deceptive digital tactics so that low-income consumers would find its commercial products and not federally-supported free tax services.
The Assurance of Voluntary Compliance is available to view online.
