Antrim Promise to help businesses
BELLAIRE — A group of Antrim County organizations have created the Antrim Promise, an economic recovery plan to help businesses recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Antrim County Economic Development Corporation, local Downtown Development Authorities, the Antrim County Emergency Operations Center and Chambers of Commerce from Elk Rapids, Bellaire, Mancelona, Central Lake and Ellsworth/East Jordan will provide the plan.
The plan outlines ways for businesses to navigate health, safety and financial concerns when the economy starts to reopen.
The Antrim Promise will begin with the EOC offering personal protective equipment readiness packs. The Antrim Promise supply request form can be found at http://www.antrimcounty.org/downloads/supplies_request.pdf.
New flavor for Cultured Kombucha TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. released a new flavor for the spring.
According to a release, Yooperberry features “juicy Michigan blueberries and hints of organic basil.”
The new flavor will be available at the Cultured Kombucha taproom and on store shelves through July.
For more information, visit www.drinkcultured.com.
TBACU extends loan due dates
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union will extend loan due dates for members who have TBACU Visa credit cards or loans with fixed-rate terms.
According to a release, those who meet eligibility requirements will have no payments in May or June. The next scheduled loan payments will be in July. The release said “this includes loans that have the same payment amount each month for your cars, boats, RVs, ATVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, bicycles, UCC secured and other similar loans.”
Members need to remember the loan term will be extended by the number of skipped payments. Payments still may be made to avoid the term extension.
For more information, visit tbacu.com or call the TBA Credit Union Service Center at (231) 946-7090.
Chateau Chantal makes donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn on Old Mission Peninsula donated $6,567 to local organizations providing relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chateau Chantal donated 15 percent of online sales during April to The Good Bowl Hospitality Worker Relief Fund, Northwest Michigan Health Services, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency Meals on Wheels and The Crosshatch Artist Emergency Fund.
Chateau Chantal is also hosting virtual tastings and cooking classes during the Stay at Home order. The winery is open for take-out orders from 12-5 p.m.
Resort promotion thanks essential workers
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is thanking essential workers with a chance to win a complementary spa treatment.
Spa Grand Traverse will give six frontline workers a free spa day when business reopens. According to a release, people are welcome to tag “someone in healthcare, sanitation, law enforcement, or those still working in grocery stores and other essential businesses” on the Spa Grand Traverse Facebook page. The post should include the essential worker’s name, job title and why the nominating person appreciates them.
Six names will be drawn on May 15. Winners can choose from among a 50-minute massage, facial or a 100-minute manicure-and-pedicure combination.
Mackinac Financial releases 1Q report
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the holding company for mBank, released its first quarter report.
Mackinac Financial announced 2020 first quarter net income of $3.05 million or 28 cents a share. Mackinac posted a net income of $3.17 million in the first quarter of 2019 or 30 cents a share.
Total assets on March 31 were $1.36 billion, compared to $1.32 billion on March 31, 2019. Shareholders’ equity totaled $160.06 million, compared to $154.75 million at March 31, 2019.
LMCU supporting local hospitals
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union is raising money to “support healthcare heroes in the first against COVID-19,” according to a release.
The Band Together program is in its fifth year, but LMCU pivoted from assisting pediatric programs to a new cause. The program raised more than $70,000 in 2019.
All of the money raised will go toward critical care needs like masks, gloves and personal protective equipment. Members, non-members and LMCU staff make donations to the program. LMCU will match the first $15,000 raised through donations this year.
More information is available at www.LMCU.org/BandTogether.
