Governor designates Wine Month
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently proclaimed May as Michigan Wine Month, according to a release from the Michigan Wine Collaborative.
Whitmer’s proclamation recognizes the state’s longtime grape-growing industry and vineyards’ contributions to tourism and agriculture.
The collaborative states in the release that it will aim to educate consumers through events and encourage them to visit wineries during Michigan Wine Month. Additionally, the “You Name It” campaign will be used during May. Social media users submitted slogan ideas and three winners were recently announced: “MI, What Great Wines You Have,” “Great Lakes, Great Wines, Great Times” and “Sippin in the Mitten.” People can share photos of themselves drinking Michigan wines with #MayMIWineMonth and the winning slogans for a chance to win prizes.
To learn more, email info@michiganwinecollaborative.com.
LAFCU offers $2,500 grants
LANSING — LAFCU accepts entries for an essay contest that will award up to $7,500 in grants “for those working to build a better financial life for themselves,” according to a release. Submissions are due May 6.
The LAFCU Pathway to Financial Transformation Essay Contest provides up to $2,500 to three people. Funds will be applied to the winners’ debts.
Entrants are asked write a one-page essay discussing actions that influenced their financial decisions, progress made during the past year and how the grant could help meet financial goals.
The contest is open to people who live, work, worship or attend school in Michigan. LAFCU membership is not required.
Learn more and upload entries at www.lafcu.com/ptft. Winners are selected May 27.
Business, chamber meeting May 10
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce hosts the Chamber Chat at 9 a.m. May 10 at M88 Morning Grind.
Everyone is welcome to discuss chamber events and marketing and talk with other Bellaire business owners. This event also serves as a Destination Bellaire meeting.
Chamber hosts service workshop
MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce offers the Customer Service Experience Workshop May 10 at the West Shore Community College- Downtown Manistee Campus.
Service, retail, restaurant and lodging industry staff are invited to this training event. Attendees may also take the Guest Service Gold Tourism Online Program and Certification on behalf of the American Lodging and Restaurant Association.
The chamber received a grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to provide this free training.
Space is limited. Register for the full-day workshop at business.manisteechamber.com. Contact Carmen@manisteechamber.com with questions.
Business, economic development webinars slated
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) offers two free virtual events this month.
“Subcontracting Opportunities” starts at 10:30 a.m. May 11. The webinar is offered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and Pure Michigan Business Connect. Topics include Forest Service Region 9 projects and small-business goals as well as free services available to businesses.
The PTACs of Michigan Tri-State Small Business Virtual Training and Matchmaking Summit goes from 9 a.m. to noon May 12. Small businesses can connect with government agency buyers, representatives and contractors to obtain resources and ideas to operate in the federal market.
More details and registration are available under the “News & Events” section at www.networksnorthwest.org.
NLCMH offers first-aid training
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority trainers provide the Mental Health First Aid program May 11 and 12 at the Gateway Center.
The course, from the National Council for Mental Wellness, teaches attendees how to identify and respond to signs of mental health and substance use issues in adults and youth.
Groups may contact beth.burke@nlcmh.org to request additional dates and locations. Learn more and sign up at northernlakescmh.org, or call 231-935-3099.
Workshop highlights Google search, maps
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City offers the free workshop “Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps” at noon May 13 via Zoom.
Grow with Google Professional Trainer Pamela Starr leads the presentation for small-business owners. Attendees may learn about Google’s free tools for local businesses as well as how to create a Google profile, manage business information through Google searches and maps and more.
Sign up for the workshop by completing the form at https://bit.ly/3LGjJQQ.
Golf outing
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce accepts registration for its second annual golf outing at 12:30 p.m. June 20 at Shanty Creek Resort — Summit Course. Teams of four can play for $80 per person. Appetizers and a cocktail hour occur after golfing.
Registration: 231-533-6023; info@bellairechamber.org.
Hagerty presents Digital Labs program
TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty recently rolled out its new program Digital Labs to help create technology-focused solutions for the automotive enthusiast industry.
“Digital Labs will allow us to innovate faster, attract more talented team members and do more for our members and partners,” said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty in a release.
Digital Labs includes the Mileage Verification App, the recreated Hagerty Valuation Tool — which includes pricing for 40,000 cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles — and the car-sharing platform DriveShare.
“We are developing a one-stop shop focused on creating value from innovative ideas in the shortest possible time,” said Hagerty Chief Strategy Officer Kelly Smith in a release.
Along with the program, Hagerty plans to hire engineers, product managers and designers. Visit HagertyLabs.com for more information.
Business recognized for apprenticeship
TRAVERSE CITY — Precision Plumbing & Heating Systems of Traverse City is one of six organizations recognized by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship in Michigan.
The company was commended for its Tech Academy, a registered apprenticeship for plumbing and HVAC trainees.
For more details, go to Michigan.gov/Apprenticeship.
Local marinas receive certification
ELK RAPIDS — The Michigan Clean Marina Program named Elk Rapids Marina a Michigan Clean Marina through 2025 and re-certified Suttons Bay Marina through 2027.
The Clean Marina program promotes voluntary adoption of management practices to prevent and reduce pollution from marinas and recreational boaters. Training and certification criteria address marina design and management, boat maintenance, waste containment, recycling and other topics.
The Michigan Clean Marina Program is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy; Michigan Sea Grant; and Michigan Boating Industries Association.
To learn more, call 734-261-0123 or visit michigancleanmarina.org.
Testing clinic hours
GRAYLING — District Health Department No. 10 recently announced updated hours for its COVID-19 testing clinics. The clinic at Harbor View Marina in Ludington is closed.
Ongoing clinics:
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays at Kirtland College
- 9 a.m. to noon Sundays and 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Noon to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at DHD No. 10/Northern Lakes CMH in Cadillac.
Tourism conference presents awards
ACME — Travel and hospitality organizations and individuals were recognized in April during the annual Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
The Governor’s Awards for Innovative Tourism Collaboration included the Award for Marketing for Bellaire is Fresh Air, a campaign that launched in May 2020 to emphasize safe travel and outdoor recreation options.
The Industry Partnership in Education Award went to Safe Meetings in Michigan, a group that created safety procedures and guidelines for Michigan hotels, event venues and meeting professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included the June 2020 Safe Meeting in Michigan Virtual Conference.
A Legacy Award went to the Shepler family for transporting people to Mackinac Island, and a Pure Michigan Trail Town designation was given to Cadillac and Elk Rapids. Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Travel Michigan recognized these towns for their outdoor recreation activities.
Meijer event highlights Michigan products
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer plans to host its second virtual Lift Local Supplier Event from July 19-21.
Local businesses can highlight their offerings for Meijer buyers and procurement teams. Featured categories are grocery (including fresh, deli and bakery items), personal care, baby and over-the-counter/wellness products.
“By featuring local products, we’re able to support small businesses while providing our customers with a greater sense of community, offering items that resonate with their values and culture. This event helps us find those unique products and continue sourcing locally,” said Meijer Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing Peter Whitsett in a release.
The event is open to companies that grow or make retail-ready products in Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Businesses may apply for consideration by May 20 at rangeme.com/meijerlocal2022.
Energy program aims to offset carbon emissions
JACKSON — Consumers Energy recently began its Mi Clean Air program for Michigan residents and businesses that want to offset carbon emissions.
“We’re looking beyond our own operations to help environmentally conscious customers voluntarily reduce greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas sources,” said Consumers Energy Gas Engineering and Supply Vice President Greg Salisbury in a release.
Residential and small or medium business customers may purchase offset credits created by a privately-owned forest in the Upper Peninsula. Residents can participate in the program for $6 per month.
Commercial and industrial consumers can choose local forest preservation or international programs based on their sustainability goals.
The program goes along with the company’s new plan to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas system by 2050. More details about the program are available at consumersenergy.com/micleanair.
Treasury offers late tax filing
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury can assist Michiganders who missed the April 18 state income-tax filing deadline. Individuals can file a late return, particularly if they have outstanding tax debt and can’t pay in full.
Options for late tax filers include submitting a return to claim an outstanding refund, filing a return to avoid interest and penalties and paying as much as they can using Michigan’s e-Payments service. Taxpayers must file within four years from the due date of the original return in order to receive their state income-tax refund.
People who receive a final tax bill but cannot pay the full amount may request a penalty waiver, make monthly payments through an installment agreement or file an Offer in Compromise application — asking the treasury to compromise an assessed tax liability for less than the full amount.
Visit Michigan.gov/incometax to access electronic services.
Michigan EGLE releases climate plan
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently released the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) MI Healthy Climate Plan. The administration established a goal of economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050 when Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2020-10. The MI Healthy Climate Plan focuses on an interim guide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 52 percent by 2030.
The plan’s recommendations focus on growing the state’s renewable energy and energy storage resources, electrifying transportation and buildings and making energy efficiency improvements more accessible. The plan also aims to outline policies that will reduce pollution in the air and water.
AARP presents fraud, scam resources
LANSING — AARP recently started the AARP Veterans Fraud Center, an online educational platform for veterans, service members and their families.
The center offers these free resources: the AARP Watchdog Alert Handbook: Veterans’ Edition (tips to detect common scams), AARP Fraud Watch Network and Scam-Tracking Map and Operation Protect Veterans (a program with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service).
Common scams targeting veterans, according to a release, include benefit buyouts (giving away U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pensions and/or disability benefits for a payment that never comes), fraudulent records (paying for updated personal military records) and fake charitable giving requests.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network recommends veterans sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry and use call-blocking services, create unique passwords for online accounts and place a free security freeze on credit reports.
Learn more about the fraud center and download a copy of the new handbook at aarp.org/vetsfraudcenter. Information about caregiving, job markets and earned service benefits is available at aarp.org/veterans.
