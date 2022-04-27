Michigan Workplace Rights Week
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer designated April 25 through May 1 as the second annual Workplace Rights Week.
One goal of the week, according to a release, is for Michigan employers and employees to commit to workplace safety and educating the workforce about their rights to fair pay, to organize and to advocate for safety measures.
“Michiganders established and led the Labor Movement that built the 20th century economy, uplifting themselves and their families through historic economic challenges,” Whitmer said in the release. “We need this type of solidarity as we work together to continue growing Michigan’s economy and creating good-paying jobs. Together, let’s ensure every Michigander has strong workplace protections and every family has a shot at success.”
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity plans to emphasize facts and resources during this week. Visit Michigan.gov/WorkplaceRights to learn more about workplace rights and the labor movement.
Building Michigan Communities
LANSING — The annual Building Michigan Communities Conference is set for May 3-4 in a virtual format. Speakers, educational sessions and a book club are included.
The welcome session features Michigan State Housing Development Authority Executive Director Gary Heidel and HUD Regional Administrator Diane Shelley. Donna Beegle, Ph.D., gives the keynote address “See Poverty . . . Be the Difference.”
The conference concludes with the reveal of Michigan’s first Statewide Housing Plan at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The plan reflects the voices of thousands of Michiganders and sets a foundation for the future with the goal that Michigan provides safe, healthy, affordable and attainable housing for all in a community of their choice.
Register and see the complete conference schedule at buildingmicommunities.org.
Sign up for NMCAA workshops
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is open for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in May.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom May 3, 10 and 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20. Homebuyer Education is offered in two parts (May 25-26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.) or one session (May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m) via Zoom. Cost is $75.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. NMCAA also offers free Foreclosure Education and budget coaching. To register for workshops or learn more about NMCAA services, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Economic symposium tickets
BOYNE FALLS — The inaugural Northern Lakes Economic Symposium and Annual Showcase takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at Boyne Mountain Resort.Topics include the blue water economy, energy, craft beverages and business and talent attraction. The event is for local and state government officials, community members, businesspersons, entrepreneurs, chamber members and others.
Tickets are $75 per person at Eventbrite.com. Sponsorship is available. Sales end May 4.
Nonprofit expands service with office
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan nonprofit Single MOMM recently launched a mobile office with the help of Image360. The local sign and graphics company designed and placed the vehicle wrap.
The mobile office was donated by the Carl A. Lemcool Memorial Foundation and supported by social club Grant, TC Community Quest and an anonymous donor. Single MOMM aims to use the vehicle to bring its services to Traverse City and surrounding communities.
Postal service launches Connect
TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Postal Service recently introduced USPS Connect to expand delivery options for local businesses. USPS Connect includes four delivery services:
- USPS Connect Local — next-day services with same-day delivery; Sunday delivery and pickup at some locations; and USPS Connect Local Mail, first-class mail for documents weighing at most 13 ounces.
- USPS Connect Regional — next-day regional entry and delivery of parcel select and parcel select lightweight packages.
- USPS Connect National — delivery of first-class, parcel select ground and retail ground packages.
- USPS Connect Returns — Customer returns with free pickup by mail carriers on route or drop-off at a post office.
USPS Connect is available at Traverse City post offices at 202 S. Union St. and 1756 Barlow St. Businesses can learn more at uspsconnect.com or usps.com/business/business-shipping.htm.
Free laundry services continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency continues its Laundry Project from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at Traverse City Laundry and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursday at Eastfield Laundry.
Laundry service is freely available to people who need it. Call 231-947-3780 with questions.
Coalition funded by winter campaign
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Food Coalition recently received a $17,240 donation from Meijer.
“This incredibly impactful program and gift will support our coalition food pantries in their mission to provide nourishing food for our neighbors when they need it the most,” said the coalition’s Simply Give coordinator Kris Thomas.
Funds came from the winter Simply Give program. In-store and online customers chose to add a $10 donation card to their order and it was converted into a food-only gift card for the local pantry.
The current Simply Give program runs through July 3 and benefits the Father Fred Foundation.
Distillery T-shirt sales back Ukraine
CENTRAL LAKE — Mammoth Distilling is selling a limited edition T-shirt to raise money for Ukraine.
All of the proceeds from sales will be donated to the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America Inc. UNWLA provides humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and works to help those affected by the war.
The shirts feature a mammoth holding the Ukrainian flag and the phrase “Slava Ukraini,” meaning “glory to Ukraine.”
A sample shirt is available in each tasting room for people to see, but orders must be placed through https://www.teeseetee.com/collections/mammoth-merch.
School plans to add creative space
GLEN ARBOR — The Leelanau School recently announced plans to add a creative space at its location in Glen Arbor. This facility will include the school’s pottery workshop and kilns, woodworking, metals, welding tools and a new laser cutter/engraver.
“This new collaborative space will allow academic, arts and residential faculty to expand curriculum and entrepreneurial opportunities for students,” said Rob Hansen, head of the Leelanau School, in a release.
The construction and laser cutter were funded by Charles E. Scripps Jr. Planning and excavation is underway, with the facility expected to be finished by this fall.
The Leelanau School is a boarding and day high school on Lake Michigan. The school emphasizes experiential learning and individual attention.
Ferry changes name, logo
ST. IGNACE — The Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry recently announced plans to change its name to Mackinac Island Ferry Company.
“While our name will change, we continue to be committed to providing the same great service, enjoyable rides and on-time arrivals and departures that our guests have become accustomed to,” Mackinac Island Ferry Company CEO Jerry Fetty said in a release.
According to the release, the new name aims to reflect all assets owned by the company: the Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry-branded fleet of ferries, the former Arnold Line Ferry fleet and the Mackinac Marine Services shipyard.
The company also aims to switch to a new logo by the end of 2023. The current Star Line brand logo will be phased out throughout this summer and into next year.
Mackinac Island opened for the visitor season April 21 with ferry service available from Mackinac City and St. Ignace.
Shrink-wrap company celebrates 30 years
MANISTEE — Dr. Shrink Inc. reached 30 years in business in April 2022. Mike and Jill Stenberg founded the company in 1992 in Manistee, and today it distributes virgin resin shrink-wrap products and accessories around the world.
“Jill and I started Dr. Shrink, Inc. in our home and distributed products out of our garage,” Mike Stenberg said in a release. “Our initial vision for the company was to offer expert shrink wrap installation advice, technical support and provide excellent customer service. Today we couldn’t be more proud of this company, and the people we have on our team.”
The international corporation also aims to get involved in the community through its “Think Pink” shrink-wrap fundraising efforts and multistate shrink-wrap recycling drives.
Home Makeover Sweepstakes
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union launched its 10th annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes, with the grand prize at $50,000.
The winner can put that money toward home improvements like updating the kitchen, repairing the roof or adding to the building.
“Thinking back to each winner, it’s amazing what the prize meant for them and the dreams they’ve always had for their homes,” said LMCU President and CEO Sandy Jelinski in a release.
Michigan residents may enter daily at any branch location, most ATMs or LMCU.org until July 8.
LMCU serves more than 520,000 members at 66 branches in Florida and Michigan, including two locations in Traverse City.
Meijer donates to Midwest beach cleanup
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently contributed $1 million to the Council of the Great Lakes Region’s CGLR Foundation.
The donation will fund the purchase of three litter cleanup technologies at more than a dozen locations in the Midwest: electric beach cleaning robots, remote-controlled water drones and gutter bin stormwater filtration systems. These are part of the expansion of the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup’s plastic recovery effort, an initiative that was started in 2020 by the Council of the Great Lakes Regional and Pollution Probe.
CGLR President and CEO Mark Fisher said in a release that they are eager to work with Meijer this year during the 50th anniversary of the United States-Canada Great lakes Water Quality Agreement. He added that the GLPC program aims to “reduce pollution and keep this globally significant natural resource beautiful and clean for generations.”
Meijer and CGLR will lead clean-up projects at the local and state level. Waste materials will be collected, weighed and itemized to educate the public and policymakers about pollution and possible solutions.
Bank donates to Ukrainian nonprofits
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank recently provided $112,240 for the people of Ukraine. The bank selected two nonprofits to receive equal funding: Razom (“Together”) for Ukraine and Doctors Without Borders USA.
The goal was to collect $50,000 for these nonprofits in two weeks. More than 400 staff members contributed $56,120 and Independent Bank 100-percent matched that amount.
Independent Bank is a Michigan-based company with more than 60 locations: three branches in Traverse City and one in Suttons Bay.
Credit union celebrates three years of fund
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union recently marked the third anniversary of its Desk Drawer Fund, which started in April 2019.
The foundation started with the goal to encourage employees, members and other businesses to invest in the community. The credit union has Traverse City locations: a branch at 312 S. Union St. and a mortgage office at 3752 N. U.S. 31 S.
The Desk Drawer Fund has donated more than $800,000 to hundreds of organizations in communities the credit union serves. Learn more about the foundation at deskdrawerfund.org.
SSA releases Equity Action Plan
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Social Security Administration released its first Equity Action Plan.
The Plan, according to a release, includes:
- Increasing collection of race and ethnicity data to help understand whether programs are equitably serving applicants and beneficiaries
- Revising policies and practices to expand options for service delivery
- Ensuring equitable access for unrepresented claimants in the disability application process
- Decreasing burdens for people who identify as gender diverse or transgender in the Social Security number card application process
- Increasing access to research grant programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions and procurement opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses.
More information on the EAP is available at www.socialsecurity.gov/open/materials/SSA-EO-13985-Equity-Action-Plan.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.