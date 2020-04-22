UIA filing assistance videos
LANSING —The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity offer a series of videos from the Unemployment Insurance Agency to assist people filing a claim.
The videos are available at https://tinyurl.com/uiavideos.
The UIA reminds those filing that it is best to apply online during non-peak hours, between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The website operates faster when fewer people are on the site. Visit Michigan.gov/UIA to get started.
MEDC launches stabilization fund
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has created a $3 million Tech Startup Stabilization Fund.
According to a release, the fund is “to help stabilize early-stage tech startups in Michigan that are impacted by COVID-19.”
ID Venture in Detroit will administer the fund and provide tech companies “direct investments or loans that can be converted into equity.” Early-stage tech startups interested in applying can go to www.TSSFund.com/.
Marketing live webinar April 28
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter presents a live, one-hour webinar April 28.
“Marketing Advice to Combat an Economic Downturn” is the title of the webinar. It begins at 1 p.m.
Amanda Brinkman, small-business marketing expert and Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Deluxe Corporation, is the presenter. She will discuss actionable marketing strategies to help businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/tcscoremarketing.
AAA offers premium refund
DEARBORN — AAA – The Auto Club Group is providing $60 million in premium refunds to auto insurance customers because of “current and anticipated reductions in miles driven” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced in a release.
Policyholders with auto insurance in effect as of April 30 receive a 20 percent policy refund applied to two months of premiums in April and May.
Insurance customers do not need to take any action to receive the 20 percent refund. The release said customers an expect to receive the refund on May 31. The refunds apply to Auto Club members in 12 states, including Michigan.
DTE launches service protection
DETROIT — DTE Energy launched a Personalized Service Protection program for customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is for customers who are having difficulty paying their energy bills. The program also helps ensure those impacted can retain the energy service during the health crisis.
Residential customers with concerns should call DTE at 800-477-4747. DTE also is assisting business customers, who can call 855-383-4249.
DTE is notifying customers of the new plan through emails, phone calls and its website, www.dtenergy.com. More information on the Personalized Service Protection program and other DTE responses to the pandemic are available at www.dteenergy.com/covid19.
Meemic offers premium refund
AUBURN HILLS — Meemic Insurance Company will issue 20 percent premium refunds to its auto insurance customers.
Policyholders with auto insurance in effect as of April 30, 2020, will receive a refund of two months of premium. The announcement reflects current and anticipated reductions in miles driven.
Meemic Insurance customers do not need to take any action to receive the refund. The credit should appear on accounts by May 31.
Meemic Insurance has customers in Michigan, Wisconsin, most of Illinois and Georgia.
TeeSeeTee aims to help businesses
TRAVERSE CITY — Shirt company TeeSeeTee has dedicated a new shirt design, Traverse City Forever, to help local small businesses. TeeSeeTee owner Beau Warren is allowing customers who purchase a T-shirt of hoodie with the design to specify which local non-essential business they’d like to support. Ninety percent of the profit on the sale will go to the specified business, he said.
To order a shirt, go to teeseetee.com and click on the “We Stand Together, Traverse City Forever” slide. Specify the business you want to support in the “notes” box on the order page.
