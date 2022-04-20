Sanctuary store sold to Bowden
TRAVERSE CITY — Christie Minervini has sold Sanctuary Handcrafted Goods — originally Gallery Fifty — to former manager Ansel Bowden. Minervini opened the business in 2004 as the first retail store in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. The sale closed on April 1.
“Christie has done a wonderful job curating the store to provide a fun assortment of unique gifts, books, art, and jewelry — I wouldn’t want to alter this formula. I also love that we showcase the work of many local artists, and have a rotating selection of works that cater to a variety of different styles,” Bowden said in a release.
Bowden was hired last summer with the understanding he’d be given the opportunity to purchase the store, the release states. He has more than 15 years retail experience, including a long stint managing Plamondon Shoes, and Backcountry North prior to that. “When Christie offered to sell the business to me, I instantly began plans to make it a reality. I expect the popularity of The Village at Grand Traverse Commons to continue growing,” said Bowden.
“We’ve just come off our biggest year, and we continue to post significant gains, even during the off-season,” said Minervini.
Minervini is going back to school for an interior design accreditation. She will also continue to serve on the boards of both the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities and Goodwill Northern Michigan.
Shepler’s opening day delayed
MACKINAW CITY — Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry announced its 2022 season anticipated opening day of April 21 will be delayed by weather.
Shepler’s will not be running in the Straits of Mackinac April 21 or 22. Shepler’s officials are expected to make a decision April 22 at noon on how to proceed into next week.
The 2022 season for Shepler’s, the 77th for the company, is expected to start April 23 “weather permitting.” Visit www.sheplersferry.com for updates and news.
Nexus magazine wins national award
TRAVERSE CITY — Nexus, the Northwestern Michigan College magazine, won the top award for print magazine from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
The summer 2021 issue received a gold Paragon award at the NCMPR conference in Denver on March 25. “Great design, great feel, great job,” judges said.
Nexus also won the gold Paragon in the 2017 national competition.
The NCMPR is a professional organization representing marketing and PR professionals at two-year colleges. An affiliate of the American Association of Community Colleges, NCMPR has more than 1,500 members from nearly 550 colleges in the U.S. and Canada.
Nexus is mailed twice a year to more than 45,000 college alumni, donors, volunteers, retirees, community leaders and other supporters. Its content is created by NMC’s Public Relations, Marketing & Communications department. The magazine is designed and printed by MyNorthMedia.
TC SCORE offers website workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE Traverse City will offer a workshop focusing on Google Core Web Vitals on April 21 at noon. It will be presented by Mitch Park, owner of the digital marketing agency Contempo Solutions.
The first of SCORE TC’s in-person workshops that can also be attended virtually, his talk will review best practices on how to make a website healthy, fast and easy to use. Learn to improve ranking for mobile and desktop through live examples and free tools that you can access.
Workshop attendees will learn how to test websites using the tools provided by Google and how to fix and improve common issues, and will learn how to improve website scores on Google’s key measures.
Attend this workshop in person at the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City, or virtually via Zoom. You will receive login information for both in-person and virtual workshops after you register at https://tinyurl.com/344e6f9m.
Benzie organization meets April 27
BENZONIA — The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care will hold its quarterly meeting on April 27 in the upper level of The Mills Community House in Benzonia. Doors open at 5 p.m. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
After its January meeting, the group presented $14,200 to “Know if You’re Low,” a nonprofit organization started by Maya Musgrave.
The organization has donated a total of $147,100 to Benzie County charities since its inception in October 2018. New members are welcome and may register at the meeting. More information is available at benzie100wwc@gmail.com or by calling Susan Goff (231-882-9373) or Mary Kay Stemple (231-352-8123).
Fundraising lunch set for April 27
PETOSKEY — The annual Connecting Women in Business Go Grants Fundraiser Luncheon is scheduled for April 27 at Sage Restaurant in the Odawa Casino.
The money raised by the silent auction at the luncheon and a portion of admission charges goes directly to Go Grants, which provide small grants to girls in grades 6-10 in the Char-Em ISD service area “who have an idea and a passion to try something new,” according to a release. Grants range up to $500.
“Go Grants are an important element of the Connecting Women in Business Group,” Petoskey Chamber Membership Director Lisa Hoyt said in a release. “Since 2010, 217 girls have been awarded over $80,000 in GO Grants.”
Luncheon cost is $50, half of which goes directly to the grants program, as well as proceeds from the silent auction and sponsorships. Register and pay online at https://bit.ly/3uRNLLJ or call the chamber office at 231-347-4150.
Connecting Women in Business is a Petoskey Chamber group that formed in 2007.
Business set to reopen in May
GLEN ARBOR — Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District will reopen Crystal River Outfitters in mid-May. A tragic car crash set the original building on fire last summer, prompting owners Matt and Katy Wiesen to modernize the popular kayak rental location in downtown Glen Arbor.
As remodeled by Cooley Contracting, the structure is full of natural light with windows overlooking the river. The new layout allows the business to blend rentals with more shoppable space. It will continue to offer kayak, canoe and stand-up paddleboard rentals, with equipment delivery and group trips available during the spring, summer and fall seasons.
The 2022 season also marks the 10-year anniversary of The Cyclery, a full-service bike shop offering year-round maintenance, sales and rentals. To celebrate this milestone, bikers of all ages and abilities are invited to gather on June 23 for an anniversary ride along the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. Bikers will gather at The Cyclery at 3 p.m. on June 23 for a 10-mile ride, followed by wine, live music, treats, giveaways and discounts at M22 Glen Arbor and The Cyclery.
Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District is hiring at all locations. More information is available at 231-334-4420 or www.crystalriveroutfitters.com.
TC Tourism seeks public input
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism is seeking public input on tourism and the hospitality industry from residents in Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim and Kalkaska Counties.
The survey can be taken at https://bit.ly/TCTSurvey22.
All answers are confidential. Questions center around tourism, community and the local economy. Those who fill out the survey can qualify to win five $200 Traverse City Tourism gift certificates.
Service award nominations due
LANSING — The Michigan Community Service Commission encourages Michiganders to nominate friends, family and peers for the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
Nominate an older adult, youth or mentor volunteer for their work during the last year. Organizations are recognized for civic engagement and businesses for maximizing employee volunteerism and corporate social responsibility programs. Awards are also given for lifetime achievement in service and giving.
Apply by April 30 at research.net/r/2022MIServiceAwards. Questions: 517-335-4295.
TBACU awards classroom grant
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union awarded a Classroom Improvement Grant to Buckley Community Schools teacher Crystal Milne.
Milne was awarded a $375 grant to purchase alternative seating in her classroom. The alternative seating helps students with group work, cooperative learning and moving.
TBA allocates $8,000 every calendar year for classroom grants. Educators can apply for grants up to $1,000. To apply for a grant or for more information, visit www.tbacu.com/investedin.
Mary Free Bed partners with YMCA
TRAVERSE CITY — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation at Munson Healthcare and the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA recently partnered to make “physical therapy services more accessible in the community,” according to a release.
These services will be available at the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA — West, located at 3700 Silver Lake Road.
“The YMCA is a natural place to offer these services and we currently have similar programs in Grand Rapids,” Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare Director Jill Slagal said in a release. “We appreciate the YMCA’s focus on health and wellness. This partnership allows even those who are not members a convenient place to receive care as well as an opportunity to experience what the YMCA has to offer.”
As with other physical therapy services offered by Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare, residents need an order from their primary care provider or other physician for medical insurance to cover treatments. A YMCA membership is not needed to access the clinic.
Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare hours at the YMCA — West are Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Fridays from 7:30–11:30 a.m.
Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare also offers rehabilitation services in Traverse City at Chum’s Corner, the Foster Family Community Health Center, Long Lake and the Spine Center in Traverse City. Services are also available in Elk Rapids and Kingsley.
More information on Mary Free Bed at Munson Healthcare is available at munsonhealthcare.org/maryfreebed.
Awards presented at Health Forum
TRAVERSE CITY — Two Rural Health Awards were presented by Grand Valley State University “to outstanding organizations and practitioners” at the April 5 Health Forum of Northern Michigan, according to a release from the university.
Crystal Lake Health Clinic, which has 11 locations in northern Michigan, was honored for its decade-long partnership with GVSU. Physician assistant Jeffrey Wirgau, of Alpena, was honored for being an outstanding practitioner for GVSU students.
Madcap moving to Leland
LELAND — Madcap Coffee is scheduled to open a cafe this summer in Leland at 106 N. Main St., the former home of Blue Boat Coffee.
Madcap Coffee has a roastery and two cafes in Grand Rapids and one in Detroit. Madcap also became the exclusive coffee supplier for Brew in downtown Traverse City earlier this year.
Track Club, Munson team up
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare will again be presenting sponsor of the 2022 Bayshore Marathon, half marathon and 10K races, according to a release from the Traverse City Track Club.
Munson will also sponsor the Munson Healthcare Bayshore Kids Marathon, a 1.2-mile fun run for children held at the Bayshore venue during race day on May 28.
“We are excited to partner with Munson Healthcare again in 2022 so we can work together to lead the way with the shared vision to see our community become healthier through positive lifestyle choices,” TC Track Club Executive Director Lisa Taylor said in a release. “Our Bayshore events and new kids marathon tie in well with Munson Healthcare’s initiative to promote physical activity and nutrition.”
The Munson Healthcare Bayshore Kids Marathon gives participants ages 5-12 the option to log 25 miles of running or walking leading up to race day.
Registration for the 2022 Bayshore events opened on Dec. 1. Registration for the half marathon is full, the 10K is full and and the marathon has a few hundred spots left. To register for the Munson Healthcare Kids Marathon event, go to tctrackclub.com or bayshoremarathon.org.
TCAPS receives financial certificate
TRAVERSE CITY — The Association of School Business Officials International awarded Traverse City Area Public Schools its Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2021.
“TCAPS has attained this high level of reporting and transparency for 17 consecutive years,” Superintendent John VanWagoner said in a release. “Receiving this award reaffirms our ongoing commitment to accurate financial reporting.”
Funding for rural health care providers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow — D-Michigan and chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry — announced $1,233,165 of support to Michigan rural health care providers. The funds come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program.
Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital received $1,000,000 to “supplement lost revenue experienced as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic” and Otsego County Ambulance will receive $37,485 to purchase new ambulance equipment, according to the release. Munising Memorial Hospital Association will receive $195,680 to purchase a new computed tomography scanner.
SSA releases Equity Action Plan
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Social Security Administration released its first Equity Action Plan.
Social Security’s Equity Action Plan, according to a release, includes:
- Increasing collection of race and ethnicity data to help understand whether programs are equitably serving applicants and beneficiaries
- Revising policies and practices to expand options for service delivery
- Ensuring equitable access for unrepresented claimants in the disability application process
- Decreasing burdens for people who identify as gender diverse or transgender in the Social Security number card application process
- Increasing access to research grant programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Serving Institutions and procurement opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses.
More information on the Equity Action Plan is available at www.socialsecurity.gov/open/materials/SSA-EO-13985-Equity-Action-Plan.pdf.
