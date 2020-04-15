USDA releases rural resource
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled a new resource on Monday to assist rural communities in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from the FDA, the Rural Resource Guide lists programs that can help rural residents, communities and organizations. The document is intended for “rural leaders looking for federal funding and partnership opportunities to help address this pandemic.”
The document is available at https://www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_COVID-19_Fed_Rural_Resource_Guide.pdf. More information is also available at www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
Spring Barn Market canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The spring Barn Market: A Vintage Flea and Maker’s Market presented by the Red Dresser, has been canceled.
The spring Barn Market had been scheduled for May 22-23.
The Fall Barn Market still is scheduled for Sept. 11-12. All pre-purchased Spring Barn Market tickets will be honored at the fall event.
CRF announces additional grants
MANISTEE — The Community Response Fund announced additional grants to bring its total award to $10,000 in support of organizations serving Manistee County residents.
The CRF recently was established by the Manistee County Community Foundation as a cooperative effort with United Way of Manistee County and the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body in response to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent grants awarded were $500 to the Lighthouse Pregnancy and Care Center, $2,500 to ECHO His Love, $2,000 to Manistee County Council on Aging, $1,500 to Divine Mercy Parish and $500 to Staircase Youth Services.
Interested applicants can apply for a grant from the CRF online at www.manisteefoundation.org. Applications will be accepted immediately and remain open as long as is appropriate. For more information about the CRF, send an mail to info@manisteefoundation.org or call (231) 723-7269.
