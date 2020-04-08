Traverse Connect webinar April 8
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect presents its second webinar in its Connecting the Dots series that launched last week.
“Taxes and Human Resources Insights from Rehmann” is scheduled for April 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. Participation is limited to the first 100 participants. Registration and more information is available at https://tinyurl.com/tcdots.
A full recording will be publicly available the following day on the Traverse Connect website.
Webinar topics include income tax, payroll tax credits and the Paycheck Protection Program and human resources.
Bel Lago, Boss Mouse team up
CEDAR — Bel Lago Vineyards & Winery in Cedar and Boss Mouse Cheese in Kingsley are teaming up for a Happy Hour at Home through April 13.
The two companies will ship wine and cheese to your house.
Those ordering six bottles of Bel Lago wine receive a half-pound of assorted Boss Mouse Cheese using coupon code BELLAGOBOSS6.
Those ordering 12 bottles of wine receive one pound of cheese with coupon Code BELLAGOBOSS12.
Shipping for both of these offers is a penny.
To order, log on to https://bellago.com/buy-online/.
Annual meeting goes virtual
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union’s annual meeting on April 21 will be virtual event.
Because of recommendations on social distancing, TBA Credit Union will host its annual meeting on Zoom beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Registration information will be available this week at www.tbacu.com.
Benzie Habitat ReStore closing
HONOR — The Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County ReStore is closing.
According to a release, a change in store ownership and the continued threat of COVID-19 were cited as reasons for the closure.
The store was located at 13998 Honor Highway.
The release said the ReStore was in operation the past nine years.
The release said the Benzie County Habitat would “continue to build affordable homes for local families.”
