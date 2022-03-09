Drive Thru meeting March 22
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency will hold its next Drive Thru Neighborhood Meeting March 22 from 5-6 p.m. at its office, 3963 Three Mile Road.
There will be a free tax drop off and warm meal available. RSVP by March 17 by calling (231) 947-3780.
Those interested in dropping off taxes for filing are asked to mention it when they RSVP. The NMCAA tax filing department will contact the individual for the intake paperwork. After making the RSVP, people are invited to visit the NMCAA website, download the intake paperwork and bring everything to the Neighborhood Meeting.
Cherry Republic seeks new VP
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic is adding a senior-level professional to its leadership team that will focus on “a desire to amplify and formalize its longtime environmental and community-focused philanthropic efforts,” according to a release from the Glen Arbor-based company.
Cherry Republic’s new Vice President of Climate and Community Impact position “will oversee relationships with and initiatives pertaining to government, philanthropy, advocacy, sustainability, business engagement, and social change networks ... (and) also manage the company’s charitable giving of approximately half a million dollars per year,” according to a release.
“Since Cherry Republic’s founding, philanthropy, political advocacy, and environmental stewardship have always been foundational to our mission and values as we advocate for clean water and air, and support our local farmers and community members,” Cherry Republic President Bob Sutherland said in the release.
“For the past 30-plus years, I have managed our giving initiatives myself, but as our company — and the community’s needs — continue to grow, it’s time to hand this important work over to someone who will give 100 percent of his or her time and attention to our philanthropic efforts.”
A complete job description is available at CherryRepublic.com/jobs or by contacting Talent Manager Kelli Stepka at talent@cherryrepublic.com.
Cherry producers OK referendum
LANSING — Michigan’s cherry producers have approved a referendum to continue the Michigan Cherry Promotion and Development Program, Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a release.
Established in May 1972, the Michigan Cherry Promotion and Development Program was developed to improve the economic position of the state’s cherry producers by creating greater marking opportunities for Michigan cherries. By law, the program must be renewed every five years.
The Michigan Cherry Promotion and Development Program will continue for an additional five years beginning July 1, 2022. The current program assessment is $10 per ton for processed sweet or tart cherries and $5 per ton for processed cherries sold for juice.
There were 168 qualified ballots cast in the referendum. Of those, 123 producers voted yes (73 percent) representing 100,972,599 pounds of cherries (81 percent of the production volume represented) and 45 producers voted no (27 percent) representing 23,576,584 pounds (19 percent).
For renewal of the program and its activities, more than 50 percent of the voting producers, representing more than 50 percent of the pounds sold by those voting, need to approved it.
Mackinac Bridge Authority meeting
ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge Authority meets March 11 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Kedzie Section B+C Graduate East Lansing Hotel, 133 Evergreen Ave., in East Lansing.
The agenda includes an update on the planned north viaduct span resurfacing project, a summary of the annual inspection report and preparations for the anticipated 200 millionth crossing of the bridge this year. The meeting will also be available to view online on YouTube.
The full agenda is available at https://www.MackinacBridge.org/MBA-Board/Schedules-Agendas-And-Minutes/.
Senator encourages grant application
LANSING — State Sen. Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington) is encouraging eligible businesses in northern Michigan to apply to the state’s new $409 million Growing MI Business grant program before the March 31 deadline at 11:59 p.m.
“The pandemic and the administration’s response forced many businesses and job providers into difficult situations they couldn’t have imagined before,” VanderWall said in a release. “While we cannot go back in time and undo what has been done, this program will help eligible businesses make up for some of their lost sales and earnings. I encourage every business owner who is able, to submit their Growing MI Business grant application before the end of the month.”
Under the program, “eligible businesses in operation before Oct. 1, 2019, may receive a percentage of their loss in total state sales and eligible businesses that started operating between Oct. 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25% of certain specified costs,” according to the release.
Eligible businesses include “entertainment venues, recreational facilities and public places of amusement, barbers and cosmetologists, exercise facilities, food service establishments, nursery dealers and growers, athletic trainers, tattoo parlors, hotels, and bed and breakfast establishments,” according to the release. More information about the Growing MI Business grant program is available at Michigan.gov/abr.
Menards food drive underway
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Menards Home Improvement Store is serving as a drop-off site for a local food pantry during March, according to a release from the company.
Menards offers a variety of non-perishable food items that can be donated to the food pantries in the store’s grocery department.
Cupcakes to encourage reading
LANSING — LAFCU is using cupcakes to encourage reading at a March 16 Zoom event, which is part of National Reading Month.
The Michigan credit union is partnering with a library, elementary school and bakery for the virtual event for kids age 12 and younger. The LAFCU Listen & Learn Crazy For Cupcakes event begins at 3 p.m. and revolves around the book, “If you Give a Cat a Cupcake,” written by Laura Numeroff and illustrated by Felica Bond.
Featured will be third and fourth grade students in the classes of Matt Himmelspach and Stephanie Krumbach at East Lansing’s Red Cedar Elementary. Sweet Encounter Bakery owner Nikki Thompson Frazier will lead the students in creating cat faces with icing on cupcakes provided by the bakery.
Kids participating virtually will interact with presenters during the event’s Q&A sessions and they are also eligible for a free cupcake. Children ages 12 and younger can pick up a coupon for a free cupcake at the East Lansing Library through April 30. The coupons are redeemable at Sweet Encounter Bakery, located in Knapp’s Centre at 300 S. Washington Square in Lansing.
Register and obtain the Zoom link for LAFCU Listen & Learn Crazy For Cupcakes at www.LAFCU.com/read.
MCMF and MBIA awarded grant
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Clean Marina Foundation and the Michigan Boating Industries Association were awarded $302,700 in grant funding to “increase awareness with boaters to prevent the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species in Michigan,” according to a release.
The CMF/MBIA project was one of 31 sharing in $3.6 million in grants through the Michigan Invasive Species Grant program. The program is implemented by the Michigan departments of Agriculture and Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Natural Resources.
24 graduate from program
LANSING — The Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring (TEAM) School Liaison Program recently graduated 24 police officers from a four-day training hosted by the Michigan State Police.
TEAM is “a school-based, law-related curriculum that is taught to grades K-12 by TEAM-trained police officers with the goal of uniting educators, students, and law enforcement officers to better equip children to protect themselves from crime,” according to the release.
This class included 24 officers from three MSP posts, seven sheriff’s departments, and nine township or city police departments including the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office, Cadillac Police Department and Traverse City Police Department.
The curriculum has been implemented in approximately 250 Michigan school districts.
APEX Awards ranks MSUFCU
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union’s learning and development program ranked No. 18 out of 95 organizations in the 2022 Training APEX Awards.
This is the fourth consecutive year Training Magazine recognized MSUFCU for employee training and development. For the second consecutive year, the credit union received the Outstanding Training Initiative Award.
The Training APEX Awards ranking is “determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and their effectiveness in terms of business impact,” according to Training Magazine.
