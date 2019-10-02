TRAVERSE CITY — Students at area middle schools and high schools will get hands-on chance to experience construction jobs during the Oct. 10-11 Building Tomorrow event at Northwestern Michigan College.
Billed as a construction-career and college readiness event, the program offers students a preview of what it’s like to work as a project manager, engineer or master electrician. Building Tomorrow also will offer information about related certificate and degree programs offered by NMC.
About 400 students — a number limited by time and space — who attend school in the 10-county area served by the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan have registered for the event. It will be held at NMC’s Aero Park Lab Building.
Students will swing hammers, use saws and nail guns, experiment with wiring, solder copper pipe and perform a welding simulation, according to NMC Construction Technology Program Coordinator Dan Goodchild.
Support for the event is being provided by NMC, the Builders Exchange, the Home Builders Association of Grand Traverse Area, Northwest Michigan Works!, Windemuller and Hallmark Construction.
The event was designed to take aim at the continuing shortage of skilled workers by exposing students to the possibilities of employment in the construction trades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.