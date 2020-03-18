TRAVERSE CITY — MiddleCoast Brewing Company tapped into a new market of drinkers.
The State Street Market company launched a line of three hard seltzers on tap at the end of January. MiddleCoast last week started putting the 5 percent alcohol by volume product into 12-ounce sleek cans for distribution.
“We started packaging on the weekends,” Jeffery Chesterson, the director of operations at Middle Coast said Friday. “It will be in stores on Monday.”
In an ironic twist, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan bars and restaurants would be shut down at 3 p.m. March 16 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
What MiddleCoast Brewing did plan on was to jump into a hard seltzer market that continues to bubble up and shows no signs of going flat.
London-based data from IWSR made up 2.6 percent of the United States alcohol share in 2019, an increase from 0.85 percent in 2018. IWSR expects sales of hard seltzer to more than triple by 2023.
White Claw usually gets the credit for starting the hard seltzer fad when it was introduced in 2016. According to Jefferies and Nielsen, White Claw trailed Truly 45-37 in the hard seltzer market share, but more than doubled it three years later, 58-26, in what some call the Summer of White Claw.
Several of the big breweries have jumped into the hard seltzer market. Anheuser-Busch invested $100 million in the market in the fall according to a report on CNBC.com.
Short’s Brewing Company released Beaches Hard Seltzer in Michigan and six other states in October under the Superfluid Supply Company. MiddleCoast became the second local company to bottle hard seltzer, company officials said.
“It’s a growing industry,” Chesterson said. “We see it as a marketing opportunity for a product we wanted to put out.”
Head Brewer Deven Larrance said while MiddleCoast wanted to jump into the hard seltzer market, it took some time to make the leap.
“The hard seltzer market has exploded,” said Larrance, who was part of a four-person crew packaging 3½ pallets on Friday. Each pallet contained 104 cases of seltzer. “We worked really hard to make our seltzer really clean with a nice, bright flavor.
“It took 3½ months to develop. We wanted to do it right and not just push it out on the market just to get it out there.”
MiddleCoast has three flavors: Cucumber lime, Cranberry grapefruit and TartSweet cherry. The first two are 100 calories and zero carbohydrates while the TartSweet cherry has 109 calories and 2 grams of carbs and 2 grams of sugar.
“There’s a huge movement in America right not toward low calorie and zero carbs,” Larrance said. “Our seltzers are all around 100 calories and zero carbs from added sugars.
“People want to be healthier with their drinking.”
“We also have Pure Michigan designation: 99.9 percent of the ingredients are from Michigan,” Chesterson said.
Chesterson said the TartSweet cherry “is our flagship being from Traverse City.” But he said everyone seems to have a favorite, including the four people doing the canning.
Middle Coast Sales Representative Sceamac Salemi said there are so many hard seltzers on the market it can be difficult to sell the product to distributors.
“They roll their eyes and I get, ‘Oh, not another seltzer,’” Salemi said. “Once they taste it, they’re like, ‘Oh.’”
“The first taste is free,” Chesterson interjected.
Rave Associates in Ann Arbor even conducted a blind taste test with 23 different flavors of seltzer.
“Our three seltzers took first, second and third place,” Chesterson said. “We are the only seltzers they are carrying and distributing in that market.”
MiddleCoast offers only three flavors of hard seltzer with its canning crush.
“We have a couple in development,” Larrance said. “But it’ll be a little while before we catch up with production here.”
While the hard seltzer market continues to surge, company personnel aren’t worried there will be a downturn in its beer sales.
“It’s an interesting market,” lead brewer Joel Mulder said. “It’s bringing new drinkers in and it doesn’t seem to be (hurting beer). It’s a new category onto itself and not distracting from any other category.”“It’s a growing industry. We see it as a marketing opportunity for a product we wanted to put out.” Jeffery Chesterson, the director of operations at MiddleCoast.
