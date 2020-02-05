TRAVERSE CITY — For someone who relies on a lengthy process, Sam Brickman is on the fast track.
Named for Brickman’s grandmother, Bubbie’s Bagels went from concept to the Sara Hardy Farmer’s Market in six months. Seven months later and the 28-year-old is ready to open a store for his “crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside” treats.
“It was kind of a whirlwind of a year,” Brickman said while sitting at a table inside his Campus Plaza restaurant that features warm, deep-blue walls. “I first came up with the concept ... I think a year (ago). It’s been kind a crazy, fast experience.”
Customer reaction to his bagels at the farmer’s market switched Brickman’s business plan from “play” to “fast forward.” Brickman now is chewing on a Feb. 14 opening date.
“It just kind of took off,” he said. “People were super-excited about it. I almost felt pressured to do it because people were so excited.
“I pushed myself to get this open maybe faster than I needed to. But it’s all working out.”
The reason behind the business is simple.
“The idea behind doing bagels was to bring the food of my childhood to Traverse City,” Brickman said. “There’s not a lot of Jewish delis or bagels. I was craving that food.”
Naming the business was just as easy for Brickman. "Bubbie" is his late grandmother, Esther Craft, whose picture is on the outside of the store.
“It’s Yiddish,” he said. “That’s the pronunciation we always used; that’s what we always called her.
“She’s kind of the inspiration for all of this. Friday night she was always cooking Shabbat dinner for the family. She was also a good baker, mostly cookies.”
Brickman’s bagel-making process is a four-day affair.
The first day, Brickman feeds the sourdough starter. It then rests for 12-24 hours.
Day two is two-pronged. A sponge of half-water and half-flour is made early on the second day from some of the sourdough starter, and that mixture ferments. Barley malt is mixed into the dough at the end of the second day, and bagels are formed.
The dough sits in a cooler for Day Three before it is boiled, then baked, on Day Four.
“That’s the way to make the best bagel,” Brickman said. “That’s the way to make a real bagel. It’s a very difficult process, but it yields a better product.”
“They’re an actual, real bagel,” added Becky Tranchell, owner of Rose & Fern Cafe in Traverse City. “Bagels should be boiled and baked. This is a very simple recipe with a sponge.
“I lived in New York for a little while and coming from there I had a little bit of an attitude about what a bagel should be.”
Before opening his own place, Brickman used the kitchen at Raduno to make his bagels.
Brickman said opening his own store wouldn’t have been possible without the opportunity to have that space in which to work.
“The ladies at Raduno opened their arms to me and opened a little space for me,” he said.
After the farmer’s market closed, Brickman delivered bagels to Rose & Fern on Fridays for its breakfast sandwiches. Brickman said he will sell wholesale to Rose & Fern, and hopes to eventually expand to other local restaurants.
Brickman is taking the same approach to the new store, which has seating for 15 in what he calls “not your typical wood-and-stainless coffee shop.”
Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Brickman said, when Bubbie’s Bagels opens later this month. He said bagel sandwiches are the centerpiece of the menu, which will include some deli salads and a couple of different kinds of lox and cream cheese.
“We’ll kind of grow it from there,” Brickman said.
