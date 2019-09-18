TRAVERSE CITY — A new canning line will help keep Brewery Terra Firma firmly planted in its roots.
The Hartman Road facility last week began canning its Soul Butter Triple IPA and Man In Black American Oatmeal Stout — using its own canning line. Founder, owner and head brewer John Niedermaier said Terra Firma canned about 200 four-pack cases on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon during its initial run.
Terra Firma used Michigan Mobile Canning for its InfiniBee Honey Blonde Ale and Scottish Moor Heather Ale in early July, near the brewery’s sixth anniversary. Those canned brews were sold in house, and distribution took them to downstate locations.
Now H. Cox & Son will offer Terra Firma brews by the can in seven counties around the area. Niedermaier said the local release in cans will get the brewery’s product on store shelves just in time for fall, one of the two key times for distributors.
“This is our home turf,” Niedermaier said. “People have been really on our heels to fill these four beers. They have been filling growler after growler and bringing in quarter and half barrels. People are excited about the cans and we are, too.”
Tiffany Melke said the cooler next to the bar in the taproom first got Soul Butter and Man In Black about noon on Thursday. She said the first four-pack of 16-ounce cans was purchased about 2:30 p.m. and six more four-packs were gone in the next 3½ hours, which led to some quick restocking.
“We sold a good amount,” Melke said. “I sold a lot of cans, period.”
One of those first customers Thursday was Bob Brown of Buckley. Brown said he grabbed cans of Man In Black, Soul Butter and Scottish Moor on Thursday. Brown said the 16-ounce cans are a full pint of beer, but that is just one of the reasons he was excited for the new release.
“You’re getting art both inside and outside the can,” Brown said. “The beer is outstanding and the artwork on the outside of the can is just beautiful. I’m thrilled they’re going to have these beers in cans.”
Niedermaier said Terra Firma’s new canning line can crank out 50-60 four-pack cases per hour. He said having the canning machinery in-house adds versatility to the operation.
“It’s just for us,” Niedermaier said. “That line will allow us to can not only 16-ounce cans, but also 12-ounce cans and 8-ounce cans as well.”
Canning beer versus bottling also fits in with the mission of Brewery Terra Firma.
“We’re really green here,” he said, motioning to the fields a short distance outside of the taproom. “That’s why we’re on the farm.”
While Niedermaier admitted that pouring a beer from a bottle into a glass has “a romance that a can does not,” putting a brew into an aluminum can — especially a 16-ounce can — is more sustainable.
“Cans are more efficient than bottles,” he said. “They are easier to fill, use less energy, they’re easier to recycle and use less fuel to transport because they are lighter ... There’s a million reasons really.”
“I love the fact that it’s a farm brewery and they grow some of their own ingredients and they do it in an economically sound matter,” Brown said.
The four new cans also got a new look from local artist and former teacher Kris Love. Her most recent work can be found at Main Street Gallery in Leland.
Love works on a much larger scale, then her original artwork is scaled down to a smaller size for use on the cans.
“I did the actual painting that John commissioned,” said Love, whose original work for Terra Firma hangs in the taproom.
Love eventually will create new artwork for Terra Firma’s flagship Manitou Amber Ale.
“Kris did our design for all four,” Niedermaier said. “She will also redesign the Manitou can. But I bought them in bulk and I still have one semitrailer left.”
“That’s going to be fun, because I’ve painted that passage between the two islands for years,” Love said.
Niedermaier said some Brewery Terra Firma beer was sold at Centre ICE during the Prospects Tournament, as well as during Detroit Red Wings Training Camp.
“You’re getting art both inside and outside the can. The beer is outstanding and the artwork on the outside of the can is just beautiful.” Bob Brown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.