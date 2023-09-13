TRAVERSE CITY — A popular downtown coffee shop that surprised customers and city landlords alike with its abrupt closure in mid-August is getting ready to re-open in early October with a new name and revamped look.
The former Brew space at 108 E. Front Street on the ground floor of the historic City Opera House building will re-open next month as Outpost, which owners describe as a “pop-up” concept designed to freshen the interior of the city-owned space and upgrade its food and beverage offerings.
“It’s a new concept for the space while we decide what the space will become in the future,” said Turner Booth, a business partner in the operation with George Cochrane of the Cochrane Booth & Co. investment firm. The property is managed by Fernhaus Studios, a local hospitality management company.
Booth said he’s hoping that the site will re-open the first week in October and that owners will operate the new pop-up concept through March while long-term plans for the space are developed.
Brew first opened in the fall of 2011 under former owners Sean and Missy Kickbush. The current owners purchased a majority share of Brew in 2022, but said the business hasn’t recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic as robustly as they had envisioned.
“Post-COVID, it never bounced back to where we had hoped,” Booth said. “It’s been slower than we all hoped to get it turned around.”
Booth and Cochrane are no strangers to upgrading high-profile local properties. Cochrane is part of an ownership group that purchased the former Holiday Inn site on West Grand Traverse Bay in early 2019 — now known as Delamar Traverse City — and poured a reported $10 million into renovations for the property.
Booth and Cochrane also teamed up to buy and restore the historic The Mill Glen Arbor site along the Crystal River in southwestern Leelanau County into a dining, lodging and shopping destination.
“Everything we’ve done in the Grand Traverse area we’ve tried to do to the highest level possible,” Cochrane said. “Sometimes it’s just best to start with a clean blackboard.”
The city’s lease agreement with Brew requires it to be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at least five days a week, and operate as a food and beverage establishment.
The city commission approved a 10-year lease extension with Brew in 2021. The lease for the 2,450-square foot space pays the city $3,611 a month, according to Michael Rogers of Schmidt-Rogers LLC, which manages the city-owned properties downtown. Those include Votruba Leather Goods Co. and Great Lakes Bath & Body which also are underneath the City Opera House, along with the former Scalawags restaurant site on State Street under the Larry C. Hardy Park Deck.
Rogers said Brew is allowed to make cosmetic changes to its space under the lease, but any structural changes need approval from the city.
Booth said some of those changes will include “shrinking” the footprint of the space to make it a more intimate setting for customers. The food and beverage offerings will be more aligned with the menu features of The Mill Glen Arbor, he said. He declined to comment on the specific cost of the latest upgrade, but said improvements made to the site over the past two years are “well in excess of six figures.”
Officials with Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority are anxious to see the business re-open as soon as possible.
DDA Executive Director Jean Derenzy said it’s become a key downtown gathering spot for residents and tourists alike, along with the local business community. It’s also a frequent after-event destination for people attending activities and programs at the Opera House.
“We understand that businesses sometimes need to shut down,” Derenzy said. “But it’s really important that they’re open and operating in the hours that they’re required to be.”
