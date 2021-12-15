As another year living through the COVID-19 pandemic comes to a close, we look back with gratitude for our local businesses that hurdled unforeseen obstacles and juggled unexpected ups and downs to stay in business for the community. This holiday season, we are returning to our local traditions safely, adding new seasonal traditions, and showing local small businesses our appreciation. Moreover, given the unprecedented supply-chain challenges across the country, it is more convenient and efficient than ever to shop locally. Discover unique, meaningful, and locally-crafted gifts right here in town while supporting our local businesses.
Shipping is always a headache around the holidays, especially this year. Let our local businesses do the shipping for you and send a taste of Traverse City to your friends and family around the country. Spark “up north” nostalgia for your loved ones near and far by sending a gourmet gift basket from Benjamin Twiggs featuring sweet and savory cherry treats. Don’t let distance stop you from sharing a delicious meal with your loved ones and send a fresh-baked pie from Grand Traverse Pie Company straight to their doorstep. For the fancy foodies on your list, the oil and vinegar sampler sets from Fustini’s make the perfect present.
Also, if there is one thing that we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that quality time with loved ones is precious. Give the gift of experiences and create new holiday memories by purchasing gift certificates to the region’s unique entertainment venues and resorts. For instance, reserve a weekend getaway at a Traverse area resort. The Grand Traverse Resort, Crystal Mountain, Great Wolf Lodge, Shanty Creek Resorts, and the Homestead each offer gift certificates for the golfers, skiers, and spa enthusiasts on your list.
Additionally, many of the entertainment venues around the region offer gift cards and seasonal specials at the end of the year. Give the gift of an Interlochen gift card, redeemable for performance tickets, and mark time for your friends and family to attend the upcoming 2022 productions such as Prokofiev’s ballet adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” premiering in early February. Also, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra recently celebrated its return to in-person performances with the debut of the Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra, and it currently is offering season tickets for the rest of the 2021-2022 season. Amaze the musical minds in your life with tickets to the Orchestra’s Maestro Series and other spectacular performances throughout the year.
Alternatively, satisfy your sports fans and plan ahead for summer fun by gifting season tickets to the Traverse City Pit Spitters that include discounts on tickets, merchandise, and parking. Or do you need something crafty for the creative on your list? Get your hands dirty with ClaySpaceTC and attend a one-time class or ongoing course in hand building or wheel throwing for all skill levels. Giving the gift of experiences is the perfect excuse to plan time together with your loved ones while supporting our local business community.
Finally, enjoy the holiday excitement of the special shopping events and artist markets around town that showcase our local creative and small business community. Following the success of Ladies night last week, Downtown Traverse City looks forward to hosting Men’s Night tomorrow, Dec. 16. Participating downtown businesses will stay open until 9 p.m. and many will offer holiday specials and festive cocktails.
Also, discover one-of-a-kind northern Michigan treasures at the remaining artist markets scheduled for the end of the year. The Crooked Tree Arts Center Merry Marketplace is ending the weekend of December 16-18, so be sure to plan your visit for the final weekend of shopping, workshops, and artist demonstrations. Finally, finish your last-minute shopping at the Holiday MRKT Share at the Warehouse MRKT on December 18. If you are hosting a special holiday event, please be sure to tag Traverse Connect on your social media promotion!
This holiday season, think outside the box with your gifting and support the vitality of our local business, entrepreneurial, and creative community by shopping small. From community-wide shopping events to unique holiday offerings, our local small businesses have everything you need to wrap up your shopping list.
