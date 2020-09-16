September, the start of the academic year, has always signaled to me a personal and professional opportunity to embark on new journeys for learning and growth. This month, partners across our community are embarking on a journey that will transform and position our region for economic growth.
At this time, the five-county Grand Traverse Region lacks a community-wide diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy. To attract businesses and talent to northern Michigan, we need to become a region that welcomes and enables people of all diversities — racial, cultural, social, economic and ability.
Traverse Connect’s strategic plan projects that by 2030, the Grand Traverse Region will be a diversified economic destination of choice with growth-oriented organizations providing competitive compensation to match our world-class quality of life. Part of this vision includes attracting diverse workforce talent and entrepreneurs to the region as well as retaining and lifting the diverse talent and business owners already living in and contributing to our region.
The W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s 2018 report, “The Business Case for Racial Equity in Michigan,” stated, “There is tremendous untapped potential in the people of Michigan, especially the populations of color. Enabling the full creative and economic potential of all Michiganders will be critical to sustaining momentum and achieving the state’s vision for the future.”
The economic case for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is supported by years’ worth of research and data, summarized in just one sentence in the W.K. Kellogg Foundation report, “the entire state of Michigan could realize a $92 billion gain in economic output by 2050 by closing the racial equity gap”.
Diversity goes beyond race, gender, and ethnicity. A 2019 article from the World Economic Forum notes that diversity now includes, “diverse religious and political beliefs, education, socioeconomic backgrounds, sexual orientation, cultures, and ability.”
This all-encompassing definition of diversity is particularly relevant to millennials, who are expected to make up 75 percent of the global workforce by 2025. This group, as a whole, see diversity differently than the physical characteristics of a population. “Millennials see diversity as a melding of varying experiences, different backgrounds, and individual perspectives.”
For the Grand Traverse Region to compete for talent and economic opportunity, we must be a community that welcomes all. We can do more to celebrate the diversity we have now to help open our doors to the diverse talent and businesses from across Michigan, the Midwest, the nation, and the world.
To make our economic vision for the Grand Traverse Region a reality, we are committed to creating and sustaining a long-term strategy by making Diversity, Equity, Inclusion a key pillar of our organization’s plan. Community partners in the nonprofit, education and business sectors are joining together to assess and overcome our communities’ challenges in four phases over the next year.
To help us take the first step and assess the challenges our business community currently faces, Sonya Hughes will present a “Diversity in the Workplace” webinar on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. Hughes developed the first Chamber of Commerce Diversity and Inclusion department in the U.S., for the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. This department is a noted model of excellence in the field.
In the first quarter of 2021, Traverse Connect and our partners will host the first annual, community-wide Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit. This summit seeks to educate and inspire businesses, community groups, local government, and educational institutions to take action in their sectors.
Following the summit, the Traverse Connect Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee will lead sustainable collaboration through raising the consciousness of bias, diversity, identity, and cultures.
To present our region as a truly welcoming community, it will take an intentional effort and focus on transforming our businesses and organizations, and ourselves. Our organization is dedicated to lead this effort and help us reach our goal as a diversified economic destination of choice.
