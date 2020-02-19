SANTA ROSA, California — Northern Michigan wines fared well at the 2020 East Meets West wine competition.
Judging was conducted Feb. 4-5 in Santa Rosa, California.
The International Wine Competition divides entrants into East and West. The Eastern portion of the event features 41 states in the United States, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Mexico (except for the Baja Peninsula) and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
Bowers Harbor Vineyards’ 2016 Cuvée Evan Blanc de Blanc earned a Best of Show and a Best of Class in the sparkling wine category. It also earned a gold medal in the competition.
Bowers Harbor added a second gold medal for its 2018 Riesling Block II and silver for its 2018 Riesling Late Harvest and its 2018 Riesling Smokey Hollow.
Two K Farms Cidery and Winery won a Best of Class and double gold for its cherry cider.
Two K added gold for its 2017 Riesling and five silver medals fort its Golden Russet Cider, Hopp’d, Kingston Black, Old World and New World.
Chateau Grand Traverse won six total medals including gold for its 2016 Silhouette and its 2018 Late Harvest Riesling. Grand Traverse also took silver for its 2017 Grü Vin Grüner Veltliner, 2018 Block Twelve Riesling, 2017 Whole Cluster Riesling and 2016 Gamay Noir Reserve.
Left Foot Charley picked up three silver medals in the competition for its 2018 Blaufränkisch, 2018 Kerner and 2017 Seventh Hill Farm Riesling.
