TRAVERSE CITY — Bonobo Winery now is selling two wines named for its founders, brothers and Traverse City natives Todd and Carter Oosterhouse.
The Oosterhouse Vineyards (OV) wines now on sale are a 2019 Estate Chardonnay and a 2019 Estate Pinot Noir, according to a release.
“The OV wines are the optimal expression of Bonobo’s winemaking and viticulture, and they are ideal for those who are looking for an indelible Northern Michigan wine drinking experience,” said Todd Oosterhouse, Bonobo co-founder and general manager.
“With this new brand, we are expanding our portfolio into new territory using tried-and-true techniques and attention to details, combined with our winemaker’s creativity.”
Winemaker Cornel Olivier took extra steps to make the limited edition OV wines unique, the release stated, aging them for 12 to 22 months in new, terroir-specific French oak barrels.
The OV label wines are available only at the vineyard, 12011 Center Rd., or via direct allocation to Bonobo wine club members.
Many of Bonobo’s other wines also are available at specialty wine shops and online at www.bonobowinery.com.
Between 125-150 cases of each OV wine were created, with grapes specially chosen based on their location in the vineyard — Chardonnay grapes from the east side of Old Mission Peninsula, Pinot Noir grapes from the west face of Old Mission Peninsula. Grapes were hand-selected, taking soil type and climate conditions into account.
“The 2019 conditions provided a level of stress to the vines, making the grapes smaller, but with highly concentrated fruit flavors,” Olivier said in the release. “These exceptional wines uphold our commitment to the land that we farm and ensure the preservation of this beautiful peninsula for future generations.”
Olivier said the 2019 OV Chardonnay has aromas of ripe pineapple, passionfruit and caramel toffee, followed by layers of stone fruit flavors and subtle notes of toast.
The OV Pinot Noir, he said, includes notes of dark cherry, mission fig, wet forest floor and savory herbs. It has a medium rich mouthfeel with silky tannins and a long finish, according to Olivier.
Bonobo Winery’s 50-acre estate on Old Mission Peninsula currently is growing seven grape varieties: Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Franc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.