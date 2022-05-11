TRAVERSE CITY — Visits to a new downtown Traverse City business may be long or short, fruitful or empty-handed.
Stefen Holtrey stopped in on a late Friday morning wearing his name tag from Brilliant Books. He glanced at a menu, asked a few quick questions and left with a half-ounce bag of Tummy Tea.
The blend of peppermint, marshmallow root, echinacea, rose hip, chamomile, oregano, clove and star anise is designed “to ease stomach discomfort.” It’s one of 14 different “take home and brew blends” currently on the menu at Blessed Be Tea and Apothecary, which 2009 Traverse City Central High School graduate Allie Robinson-Ollila opened on May 1.
“I am searching for help with my stomach issues,” Holtrey said of his purchase. “If not, it sounds delicious. So I’ll enjoy that part.”
Calling Blessed Be a mere tea store doesn’t begin to describe the business in the South Suite at 116 E. Front St. The store sells 86 different loose-leaf apothecary herbs as well as “witchy items for the beginner through seasoned witch,” according to its Facebook page.
Robinson-Ollila — who identifies as a gray witch, whose neutral magic is not performed for purely beneficial reasons, but is also not the dark arts — understands many leave the store or choose not to enter. As the sign on the front door reads: “Fair Warning: We don’t love the censor. We believe in freedom of expression. Enter at your own discretion.”
“I’m hoping to create an open environment for learning, an open environment for conversation,” Robinson-Ollila said. “I’m open to people of all different religions, politics and gender identities. My job as a witch is to spread intentional, open-mindedness and doing things with a conscious effort.
“This is not everyone’s cup of tea. What’s uncomfortable for one may be the exact (environment) people want to see.”
Robinson-Ollila comes to her new retail venture after offering a lot of the same products in a mobile setting. She started at the Interlochen Farmer’s Market in June 2020 and expanded to events at the Grand Traverse Commons and state-wide festivals like Hoxeyville in Wellston.
Offering a brick-and-mortar location was not only the next logical step, it also satisfied a need for Robinson-Ollila “to be around the customers.”
While the store might not be “everyone’s cup of tea,” Robinson-Ollila uses her culinary background — which includes three seasons at Mission Point Resort and the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island — to find a cup of tea for everyone. She crafts the tea in a commercial kitchen on Hammond Road and packages it for sale because the lack of a triple sink prevents her from selling tea by the cup.
Robinson-Ollila also contends that those who claim to not like the hot beverage haven’t found the right concoction.
“You just haven’t found the right tea yet,” she said. “I like to offer them an entirely different flavor profile than they’ve had before.
“I make the teas for the physical as well as metaphysical purposes,” Robinson-Ollila added. “I bring a little love and luck into their life or help with physical troubles. They’re all made for a specific purpose and they’re not lacking for flavor.”
If you’re looking for 100 percent sustainably-sourced apothecary herbs, most of which are organic, then the business is definitely the place to visit. The herbs are sold by the half-ounce and the pricing sheet is on the front and back of a page, everything from alfalfa leaf to yerba santa.
There are also products from Ravenwood, Happy Homestead Farms, Hippie Twig, Frolic and Fern and Kitty Bomb Curios.
“I want to be a platform for makers and creators,” she said.
Blessed Be Tea also has plenty of items for the witch in your life including spell kits, salts, items for potions and spells, hand-curated books on the subject, incense, funky vintage clothes to complete the look and hand-sewn cloaks made of recycled materials. Robinson-Ollila said the store is all about reduce, reuse and recycle.
“The goal is to be a one-stop witch shop,” Robinson-Ollila said. “I’m constantly adding in different inventories.”
Robinson-Ollila said witchcraft “is an all-encompassing thing” that pulls from all different facets of religion. She said a lot of traditional practices like Easter egg hunts, putting up a Christmas tree inside and even making a wish and blowing out birthday candles owe their roots to pagan rituals.
Whether realizing it or not, Robinson-Ollila said “everyone knows a witch and everybody practices in their own style.”
It’s also no accident that Blessed Be Tea and Apothecary held its soft opening on May 1.
“That’s an important day on the pagan world, the pagan calendar,” she said. “It was also new moon which signifies a new beginning. It’s like wiping (the slate) clean and building on top of that.”
“My job as a witch is to spread intentional, open-
mindedness and doing things with a conscious effort.” Alllie Robinson-Ollila Blessed Be Tea and Apothecary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.