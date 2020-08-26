TRAVERSE CITY — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan this year will split its annual Torch Awards for Ethics contest into two territories, north and south.
In past years, businesses in the entire western portion of the Lower Peninsula competed for the award. This year, the north and south contests will be separate, according to a release. Separate events to celebrate the winners are planned for November in Traverse City and Grand Rapids.
The northern contest is open to businesses in Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties.
Eligible businesses or non-profits must have: been in operation for at least 3 years, earned at least a “B” rating from BBB, indicate they have met their financial obligations (charities), not have won this award in the past three years, be headquartered in the 38-county service area of Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan.
Status as a BBB Accredited business is not required and will not be considered in the judging process.
The Torch Awards are presented in categories according to number of employees, four tiers in business and two in non-profit.
Judged by business and nonprofit leaders, the Torch Awards are intended, the release stated, to spotlight organizations that are building trust in their community and within their organization.
More information and the application are available at www.bbb.org/western-michigan/bbb-awards. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.