TRAVERSE CITY — Young people should travel the electronic road with caution, the Better Business Bureau’s Troy Baker told students in a classroom at Traverse City Christian School.
“Young people are the most likely age group to lose money to a scam,” he said last week during a visit to Traverse City.
The elderly now are the age group least likely to be hit by a scam, he said. But they’re most likely to lose a large amount of money. Until a few years ago, the elderly were the most likely to fall prey to scammers.
But the internet has changed things.
“Scammers go where it’s easy,” Baker said.
In times past, that was street corners or the post office. Today, many scammers operate remotely, via the internet, email or telephone.
“Robocalls have exacerbated it,” the BBB’s Jack Daley said of scammers’ use of technology to reach greater numbers of potential victims.
Social media has become the vehicle of choice for ill-intentioned tricksters, and young people provide the largest pool of possible marks. They just don’t have as much money in savings as their grandparents — so the bite, on average, is smaller. But that bite still hurts, no matter if its $150 or $15,000.
U.S. victims lost a total of $50 billion to scams last year, said Baker.
The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, which serves 38 counties, began presenting its Scambusters program at schools about a year ago. Students in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Cadillac and other communities have participated. A BBB team visited Traverse City last week to touch base with local business owners and to help students become more aware of online scams.
The Scambusters presentation uses a series of examples to show students how to spot likely scams: an email sprinkled with mistakes, a generic email address, a web address that isn’t quite right.
Spelling or grammar errors can be a tip-off, since legitimate corporations proofread better than the average scam artist. Incorrect typefaces or funky logos can be warning signs that something is amiss. A request or demand for personal information — address, phone, bank account number — instantly should raise suspicion.
Many scam techniques require the potential victim to click a link or respond to an email. A key scam-busting measure is to hover the cursor over any link in an email before clicking it. The actual destination address might not match the visible text.
Hovering over a link that reads “Apple.com” should show the destination as apple.com. If hovering instead shows some other destination, like xyz123scam.bad for example, don’t fall for it.
“Do not click links you don’t know,” Baker said. “Getting products from websites you don’t know is very risky.”
The goal of most scams is money. Some seek it directly, some in a roundabout fashion.
Studies have shown that scammers take only 14 minutes to begin spending after they acquire a credit card number, Baker told the students.
Another common scam involves a stranger sending the victim a check for much more than required. The stranger then asks that the victim to deposit or cash the check and send the excess amount back. This scenario, said Baker, is always a scam. The victim’s bank may well dispense the cash.
But it takes up to two weeks for the check to clear through the banking system, and it will bounce. By that time, the scammer will have disappeared with whatever money the victim sent. And the victim is legally responsible for all costs.
The most common scams in recent years have been online purchases, said Baker. The victim pays for a product, but never receives it, receives it weeks or months after it was promised, or receives a cheap knockoff.
One particular perennially successful ploy tugs on mankind’s emotions: puppy scams.
“They work all the time,” Baker told the students.
He detailed a true story: Someone saw an online advertisement for an adorable puppy and sent $500 to the seller hundreds of miles away. The scammer then sent the buyer an email saying that they were surprised by an unexpected $300 insurance fee needed to ship the dog via airline. The victim sent the money. The next day, the victim got a frantic email saying the seller was at the airport with the dog, but was surprised by another fee for a required for a shipping container, and needed the money immediately. The victim sent more money.
The dog never arrived — because it never existed. The scammer had pulled a photo of a cute dog off the internet and fabricated the rest of the story.
“If you can’t see it, pet it, hold it — don’t buy the animal,” said Baker. “Don’t buy it online.”
“Young people are the most likely age group to lose money to a scam.” Troy Baker, Better Business Bureau
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.