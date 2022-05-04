From Staff Reports
GRAND RAPIDS — The pause on federal student-loan payments was extended until Aug. 31, but the delay hasn’t stopped scammers, according to a release from the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan.
The BBB is reporting scammers are increasingly taking advantage of changes to student-loan repayment programs to confuse borrowers as college graduation season gets into full swing.
The BBB is encouraging recent college graduates to research trustworthy sources about federal repayment plans before giving any personal information.
The organization is also warning about companies promising to lower payments by attempting to enroll people in student-loan forgiveness or other programs.
Other popular scams include offers to save money by consolidating loans for a fee.
“Beware of a quick fix or guaranteed elimination, as those are major red flags of a scam,” Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Michigan, said in the release. “Talking with your lender is the best way to find repayment and forgiveness options that suit you.”
The BBB’s tips for protection from student-loan scammers include:
- Find a reliable source to apply for loan deferments, forbearance, repayment and forgiveness or discharge programs. This can be done directly through the U.S. Department of Education or its loan servicer.
- Research the lender at BBB.org. The Federal Trade Commission has education related to student loan debt relief scams at ftc.gov/StudentLoans.
- Consider pressure tactics as a red flag and never pay a fee in advance.
- Be wary of government impostors.
- Protect and don’t share personal information.
Those who have been a victim of a reported scam should report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.
For those looking for federal student-loan repayment options, visit StudentAid.gov. Other options may be available by contacting your lender directly.
