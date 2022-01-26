GRAND RAPIDS — The new year means tax preparation filing season is also here.
The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is offering tips to avoid scams in 2022 well before the April 18, 2022 filing deadline.
“While the actual due date seems far away, starting early can save you from headaches down the road,” according to the release from the BBB said.
The number one tax scam is identity theft, according to the BBB. This happens when a scammer uses another person’s Social Security number and other personal information to file a return to collect a refund. Consumers often don’t realize they’re victims of this scam until receiving a written notice from the IRS saying someone else had already filed a return.
“The easiest way to avoid a tax scam is to file as early as possible, so the scammers don’t have a chance to use your information and file before you do,” Lisa Frohnapfel, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in the release. “It is always important to protect your personal information; however, filing early can help protect your tax return.”
IRS impersonation is another popular scam. Scammers will call, email or text claiming to be from the IRS and pressure a person to provide personal information and/or a payment. A threat of arrest and fines often accompanies this scam.
The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan offers tips to file tax returns safely, including:
- File as early as possible.
- The IRS will not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text or social media requesting personal financial information. Scam requests include PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts.
- If you owe, the IRS will give you a chance to ask questions or appeal. The IRS will never demand immediate payment or ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
- Write down your Identity Protection Pin from the IRS before filing your return. Victims of identity theft and others can be issued a six-digit number to confirm identity, along with the person’s Social Security number. Once you apply for a PIN, the user can’t opt-out and must use the pin each year for the federal tax return. You will receive a new PIN each December by mail. Visit https://www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/get-an-identity-protection-pin for more information about the program. Tips on using a PIN are also available at https://www.bbb.org/article/scams/16949-bbb-tip-tax-identity-theft.
- Accessing the IRS at irs.gov and make sure the lock symbol is in the browser window to ensure the website is secure and safe to enter personal sensitive information.
- Only deal with trustworthy tax preparation services. The BBB has tips on finding tax preparers at https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/21492-bbb-tip-how-to-choose-a-tax-preparer.
Those who are a victim of tax identity theft should contact the IRS at 1-800-908-4490 and also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or 1-877-FTC-HELP. The FTC also offers an identity theft recovery plan at identitytheft.gov.
Tax scams should also be reported to the BBB at bbb.org/scamtracker. More tips to avoid tax scams is available at bbb.org/taxtips.
