“What I say is, a town isn’t a town without a bookstore. It may call itself a town, but unless it’s got a bookstore, it knows it’s not foolin’ a soul.”
— Neil Gaiman, “American Gods”
SUTTONS BAY — It may take a village to raise a child, but it also doesn’t hurt to have one when moving a bookstore.
A red-white-and-blue parade of volunteers rose to the occasion when Bay Books decided to move from 419 to 220 on N. St. Joseph St. earlier this month.
Some of those same people later picked up a paint brush to help the bookstore settle into its new space vacated by Nifty Things along the main road in downtown Suttons Bay.
“The community has been so supportive,” said owner Tina Greene-Bevington, who opened at 419 N. St. Joseph St. on May 24, 2018.
The village really showed its support when it came time to move about 10,000 book titles a block.
When people offered to help, Greene-Bevington put them in touch with Lois Bahle, of Bahle Enterprises, who acted as a coordinator for the move. A bunch of people even lent a hand on the Fourth of July weekend.
“They decorated their hand carts, dollies and wagons,” she said. “It was amazing; it was just wonderful. It still amazes me when I think of everything they moved that day.
“I find it incredulous and extremely heartwarming.”
Bahle said the move across the street and down the block was completed in less than an hour and a half thanks to the variety of human-powered modes and gas-powered vehicles towing trailers.
“It was pretty smooth,” Bahle said.
Village volunteers have pitched in to help people move before.
Bahle, who in her role with Bahle Enterprises is Greene-Bevington’s new landlord, said the Chamber of Commerce frequently helped businesses relocate.
“We always did things like that when people moved in town,” said Bahle, who recalled a similar effort when Enerdyne relocated. “We’d get a lot of people together and make it fun. Many hands.”
Perhaps it took on more meaning this time because Suttons Bay went seven years without a bookstore when Brilliant Books moved from the Leelanau County village into Traverse City.
“That is a long time,” Greene-Bevington said. “A really long time.”
The previous Bay Books location was in 600 square feet of space.
“It was not very big,” Greene-Bevington said. “It was a quaint, charming independent bookstore.”
Even though her new location is nearly double the size, more room wasn’t the driving factor behind the decision.
The blue building where Bay Books was located has been for sale. Greene-Bevington asked Bahle about openings and one opened when Nifty Things decided to close its Suttons Bay location.
“The Bahles knew I was looking,” Greene-Bevington said. “When the lease holder of this place decided not to have a location anymore, they contacted me and said we have a spot and would love to have your bookstore in it. Spots are hard to find.”
“It was a good pairing,” Bahle added. “I love having a bookstore there. That whole stretch, it’s nice to have a mix of businesses that help each other. It fits into the business district.”
Bay Books has a grand opening Monday to celebrate the new spot. Wherever it is located doesn’t matter to Greene-Bevington, who retired from administration at Grand Rapids Public Schools in 2009 before working in culinary education.
“This is feeding into one of my hobbies: buying books, owning books and reading books,” she said.
Greene-Bevington said Bay Books will continue to offer “the same products and things we had before” and keep the focus on books and literacy. But there may be more room for book clubs and maybe a yoga class in the future.
Greene-Bevington already offers a Books and Wine book club over Zoom the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The July event featured the 2019 Gruner Veltliner from Aurora Cellars and the book was “Northern Harvest” by Emita Brady Hill.
The wine takes center stage for the first 15-20 minutes with a winery representative giving some background information.
“We sip on some wine and talk about books,” Greene-Bevington said.
Bay Books also has a Booksellers’ Rainbow Reading Challenge. According to its website, books are based “on the color of the spine, following the colors of the rainbow, and reading them in one month.”
The book club and the reading challenge were two things Greene-Bevington did during the COVID-19 pandemic. That included shipping, reading through a window, telephone orders and delivering within a 20-25 mile radius — including a singing of “Happy Birthday” to mark the occasion.
“You had to pivot,” Greene-Bevington said. “I did a lot of things that were kind of fun.”
