TRAVERSE CITY — A lot of employers are looking to creative ways to find more employees.
Add the Bay Area Transportation Authority to the equation.
BATA announced late last week it is offering a $10,000 recruiting incentive as part of an “effort to hire more drivers, dispatchers and mechanics to meet growing community demand for public transit,” according to a release.
BATA is looking for additional employees because staffing shortages at the transportation authority have it operating at around 70% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the release. With the community requesting “more service, greater geographic coverage and more buses more often,” BATA said the only way to meet the demand is to hire additional staff.
The $10,000 recruiting and retention incentive is available to both new and current BATA employees. It requires a three-year commitment to the organization.
“The current employment climate has left many businesses across multiple sectors with the challenge of filling open positions, and we have not been spared from that scenario,” Chris Davis, BATA’s director of administrative services, said in the release. “BATA provides too valuable a service to our community to not continue to look for ways to attract and retain great individuals so we can return more services to the community. Offering a $10,000 hiring and retention incentive is just one way to get us back to full staffing levels.”
“We appreciate the BATA Board of Directors’ supporting the use of federal funds BATA received to help public transit agencies recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” Kelly Dunham, BATA’s executive director, said in the release. “BATA remains committed to its mission to link people, jobs, and communities through safe and reliable transportation, despite the Great Resignation fallout from the pandemic.
“We’re grateful that BATA’s Board chose to prioritize exploring innovative solutions like this incentive to rebuild BATA’s workforce.”
Other benefits of working for BATA include: paid medical with vision and dental benefits available, a lifetime retirement plan, paid training and CDL licensing, a paid-time-off program and free BATA transportation for the employee and qualifying household family members.
To apply visit www.bata.net/batajobs. BATA provides more than 390,000 rides annually in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and offers Loop service with dedicated routes and fixed stops, a Link service that is an on-demand and traditional dial-a-ride service, and the free Bayline route, with 15-minute frequency. More information is available at www.bata.net or by calling 231-941-2324.
