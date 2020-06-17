TRAVERSE CITY — What began as an auction and turned into a mission is coming to a Traverse City shopping center next week.
B2 Outlet Store is scheduled to open June 24 in Unit A100 at the Cherryland Center. The new store will be the 21st location for the B2 chain, which mostly is in Michigan — except locations in Shorewood, Illinois, and Tulare, California.
The idea behind B2 Outlet Store began in 2013. A year later, a store in Hudsonville opened for business. B2 stands for “Benefit Twice” and the company stands behind that ideal and Christian values.
“A little more than half of our profits, 51 percent, are given back to local and global nonprofits,” said Jason Hoffer, the CEO of B2 Outlet Stores, headquartered in Zeeland.
As of 2019, B2 Outlet Stores had donated more than $1 million to nonprofits.
“We try to make it painfully obvious what we’re about,” Hoffer added.
Hoffer said B2 Outlet Stores — including northern Michigan locations in Cadillac, Gaylord, Ludington and Big Rapids — has “bounced back really strong” from the COVID-19 pandemic closure. Hoffer credits two reasons for this retail rebound.
“We have a pretty loyal (customer) base because of our mission,” he said.
B2 Outlet was founded by father and son, Duane and Matt Smith. While finishing his education at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Matt Smith and a friend bought and sold liquidated items at online auctions. Matt Smith’s original intention was to remain in Florida after graduating, but his mother — Duane’s first wife, Karin — was in the later stages of a losing battle with cancer, so he moved back to Michigan.
While the two Smiths were spending as much time as possible with Karin, they had the idea to hold online auctions in Michigan in 2013. Their first retail location opened in late 2014 “and five years later we have our 21st location,” Hoffer said.
For those unfamiliar with B2 Outlet Stores, Hoffer said it equates with TJ Maxx or Marshalls. Hoffer said 60 percent of B2 is clothing, 30 percent home goods or general merchandise, and the remaining 10 percent food items.
“We have similar stores, and buy from similar sources,” Hoffer said of the comparison.
Lizzy Durga, the northern lead for B2 Outlet who has worked out of the Cadillac store for two years, said the store inventory changes depending on the company’s purchase of overstocked and liquidated items.
“Our product changes weekly,” Durga added. “We typically don’t get the same items in again.”
Despite popularly held misconceptions, Hoffer said all of the items for sale in B2 Outlet Stores are new. He said the company’s retail slogan has three focal points.
“Brand-name clothing, brand-name items, at low prices,” he said.
Hoffer said B2 Outlets strive to “run very lean, very simplistic” to achieve its price points. Hoffer said B2 often operates in smaller stores — the 8,000 square-foot location in Traverse City is “a pretty average size for us” — and even in some smaller communities.
Hoffer said he’s confident B2 Outlets can duplicate in Traverse City the success it achieved in Ludington. He said B2 has been anxious to add a location in Traverse City.
Durga is confident Traverse City will embrace the outlet store, and residents will save some gas money in the process.
“I think it will do real well,” she said. “We have a lot of people in Traverse City that shop at our Cadillac store.”
The location is adjacent to the hockey and lacrosse equipment store Perfect Edge. Hoffer said having Big Lots to the west and Plato’s Closet to the east makes it a “good location for us.” Hoffer said a new retail store may also be able to give a boost not only to Cherryland Center, but also the corner of Garfield and South Airport Road.
B2 Outlet is across South Airport Road from the Hi Lo Outlet that operated for a limited time before closing, and a short distance south of a Merchandise Outlet store. Hoffer said he is aware of both.
“We have better products, better brand names, which helps us out,” Hoffer said. “Because our costs are so low, where others have not been able to do the same things.”
Dorothy Jaquish is the store’s Traverse City lead, moving into retail after working in a medical doctor’s office. Jaquish expects the Traverse City store to employ a staff of 10 to 12 people.
“I liked their values and their mission,” Jaquish said of the decision to move into retail. “Being a part of the community is something I’m looking forward to.”
While 51 percent of the profits go to nonprofit organizations, Hofer said those donations stay 100 percent local the first month the store is open. Hofer said customers select the organization. For example, Ludington shoppers chose a food program for schools.
“It’s our customers that are our heroes,” Hoffer said. “We gave them a platform of where to spend the profits locally.”
Hoffer said the community donation piece is the ideal the company is most proud of at all levels of the organization.
“That is our blue ocean,” Hoffer said.
“That position sets us apart from the other stores,” Durga added.
