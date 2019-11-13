TRAVERSE CITY — Avflight will expand its service to Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.
The Ann Arbor-based company began handling ground operations at Cherry Capital for Allegiant flights in October.
Avflight provides the ground handling for Allegiant direct flights to St. Pete-Clearwater/Tampa; Orlando-Sanford and Punta Gorda/Fort Myers in Florida; and the Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona, route that started Nov. 13.
Avflight has operated at Cherry Capital since June 2014, where it has handled/supported business flights, military and other charters, according to Avflight Marketing Manager Buffey Muth.
According to a release from Avflight, the company is the sole Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at Cherry Capital proving “ground handling, fuel service, light aircraft maintenance, hangar space, anticipatory concierge support, transportation and more” at the facility.
Muth said Avflight has FBO staff of approximately 25 at Cherry Capital. Muth said Avflight hired an additional staff of 10 to handle the Allegiant flights, and anticipates hiring an additional five to 10 in the future.
Avflight, which operates out of 21 locations, is part of the Avfuel-Branded Network of more than 650 global locations, according to the release.
