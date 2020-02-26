TRAVERSE CITY — Atlas Space Operations both got a boost and gave a boost this month.
Farmington Hills-based venture capital firm Berengea LLC invested $5 million in Traverse City-based Atlas.
A team from Atlas helped represent the Michigan Small Business Development Center at the Fifth Annual Client Showcase Reception on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. on Feb. 11.
“I went along with three of our founders to D.C.,” said Atlas Vice President of Marketing Norman Lee. “The Michigan SBDC has been a great partner of ours. They’re the team that helped Atlas get introduced to investors, and get ready to pitch to them as well.”
The partnership has worked well.
“Atlas is proof that innovation from small businesses is strong in Michigan,” Michigan SBDC State Director J.D. Collins said in a release. “The agility and ingenuity that Atlas embraces allows them to create and deploy products faster than their competitors.”
Lee said several factors led to the SBDC’s decision to tap Atlas for the showcase.
“I think we bring a different business model,” Lee said. “The SBDC works with a lot of non-technical entities. We have a unique business model. We’re a high-tech business in a very dynamic industry, a growing industry — the space industry. Also, we were selected because the Michigan SBDC last year recognized us as one of the top 50 companies to watch in the state.
“There were a couple of things we hit along the way that kept us on their radar.”
The Berengea investment will allow Atlas to maintain constant updates to its trademarked Freedom software, which is designed to enable seamless communication between clients’ satellites and Atlas’ collection of ground antennas.
“Investment is always evolving,” Lee said. “We want state-of-the-art software technology.”
“Freedom is a differentiator in the market because it allows any company that has launched a satellite into space to communicate back to a ground antenna network,” said Lee. “We have both. We have the ground antenna network — we have a globally dispersed network around the equator. We have around 12 sites now, with plans to be up to 30 in the next two years.”
“When you combine the hardware and the software, it allows us to communicate one-to-one, from ground to one satellite — or ground to a constellation of satellites, one to many.”
Commercial launch systems and increasing demand have resulted in satellites that are smaller and less expensive to get into orbit. It is becoming more common for companies to maintain multiple satellites that work together as a network, a configuration called a “constellation.”
Atlas is carving out a niche as a provider of communications between the ground and all those satellites.
“As data traffic from space increases,” Berengea Vice President William Blake said in a release, “we believe that Atlas’s software-focused solution provides the secure streamlined data access that the current infrastructure cannot provide and that customers need. We are confident that Atlas’s remarkable management team and extensive experience will continue to propel the company forward.”
Atlas has 26 employees, about half of them in Traverse City, the others based in California, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C. The company in 2017 relocated from California to Traverse City.
At that time, Traverse City-based Boomerang Catapult LLC invested in Atlas. So did Rise of the Rest, a venture capital group led by America Online (AOL) founder Steve Case, said Lee.
Atlas Chief Strategy Officer Mike Carey, one of the company’s four founders, grew up in Gaylord. He is a former USAF Major General with 34 years of experience in satellite and space-related operations.
More information about Atlas is available at www.atlasground.com.
