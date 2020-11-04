TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! will mark National Apprenticeship Week with three virtual information sessions.
The United States Department of Labor’s sixth annual National Apprenticeship Week is Nov. 8-14.
The three virtual information sessions highlight opportunities for students. Area students and their families can attend any of the sessions scheduled for Nov. 9, 11 or 12.
Each session on the Google Meet platform should last about an hour. According to a release, the virtual sessions will feature “what an apprenticeship is, where to look for an apprenticeship, and an employer panel sharing how their apprenticeship impacts” their companies.
“Students and parents will learn what is involved in a registered apprenticeship, how to prepare for a career in the professional trades, and what is required for apprentices to achieve a National Credential,” Evelyn Szpliet, Manager of Apprenticeships and Business Resource Networks for Northwest Michigan Works!, said in the release. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to gain additional career pathway knowledge and understand how apprenticeships work.”
Each of the sessions will feature a different employer.
The sessions are scheduled for:
- Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems, Inc. of Traverse City
- Nov. 11 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with Kalkaska Memorial Healthcare Center
- Nov. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with Boyne Resorts (culinary)
Registration is required by emailing Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org. A link will be emailed to those interested in joining the online event.
Participants can attend a single session or all three. The virtual information sessions will be recorded and viewable later on the Northwest Michigan Works! website, www. nwm.org/apprenticeships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.