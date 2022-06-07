DEARBORN — Another week, another record.
Michigan's average gasoline prices continued to surge, jumping 44 cents from last week's previous record high of $4.60 for a gallon of regular unleaded. State motorists are now paying an average of $5.04 a gallon, according to the weekly report released early Monday morning by AAA - The Auto Club Group.
The $5.04 a gallon average is 74 cents more than this time in May and $2.02 more than this time in June 2021.
The surging gasoline prices also mean Michigan motorists are paying about $75 for a full 15-gallon tank, about $25 more than in November 2021.
Michigan's average passed the national average, which on Sunday was $4.85 a gallon. The national average climbed 24 cents in a week.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 barrels to 219 million barrels, according to the most recent Energy Information Administration data. Gasoline demand grew from 8.8 million to 8.98 million barrels per day "as drivers fueled up for Memorial Day weekend travel," according to the release.
"These supply and demand dynamics have contributed to rising pump prices," the release from AAA states. "Coupled with volatile crude oil prices, pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight."
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil 59 cents to $115.26 a barrel at the close of the formal trading session on Wednesday. The increase was blamed on "supply concerns from the market as the European Union works to implement a 90 percent ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year," according to the release.
Crude prices also jumped because of increased demand expectations after China lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai.
Total domestic crude oil stocks decreased by 5.1 million barrels to 414.7 million last week, according to EIA data. The decrease means the current storage level is about 13.5 percent lower than it was in 2021.
Traverse City was among the three least expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan at $4.97, finishing between Marquette ($4.96) and Grand Rapids ($4.99). The most expensive gas price averages in the state were reported in metro Detroit ($5.12), Ann Arbor ($5.07) and Flint ($5.01).
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.