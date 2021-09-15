TRAVERSE CITY — The pandemic in 2020 forced the Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area to fall back to an alternate plan.
It may become a permanent part of the organization’s Parade of Homes, at least on the calendar.
The 32nd annual HBAGTA Parade of Homes returns to an in-person event Sept. 16-19. The Parade of Homes was a virtual tour last year, held Sept. 24-27.
The tour of eight homes will be from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19, the final day.
The last in-person Parade of Homes was held June 13-16, 2019.
“We’re excited to get back into the Parade of Homes we weren’t able to do last year,” HBAGTA Executive Officer Bob O’Hara said.
Last year’s event saw ticket sales dip about 30 percent for the biggest fundraiser of the year for the professional trade association that covers Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties. HBAGTA celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020.
“We were fortunate our board had planned for tough times, because we certainly had them last year with the (in-person) event being canceled,” O’Hara said. “We’re looking forward to having it back. It really helps the organization and the builders both.”
While the 2021 tour won’t be virtual, it will be held in September instead of mid-summer. That was done out of necessity in 2020, but could become a fixture moving forward, according to O’Hara.
“We’re going to get some feedback from the builders, the attendees and see,” he said. “There are a lot of positives for the builders doing it in the fall. We will just have to see how it shakes out from everybody after the event is over.”
Seven different builders are behind the eight homes on the 2021 Parade of Homes. O’Hara said seven of the homes are new construction and one is a remodel.
“We’re well distributed geographically,” O’Hara said. “It’s also a nice distribution of types of homes. We’re very pleased with how things came together this year.”
The builders and homes on the 2021 Parade include:
- 1. Scott Norris Construction, 6872 W. Harbor Highway, Glen Arbor
- 2. Bogard & Sons Construction, 8222 Lakeside Trail, Williamsburg
- 3. CMB Construction, 10149 Northshore Drive, Northport
- 4. Livwell Homes, 134 Mitchell Road, Elk Rapids
- 5. Bay Area Contracting, 1827 Memory Lane, Lakemore Resort, Traverse City
- 6. Bay Area Contracting, 1839 Memory Lane, Lakemore Resort, Traverse City
- 7. Schultz Construction & Remodeling, 10968 Edward George Lane, Traverse City
- 8. Terhune Construction, 17448 Smokey Hollow Road, Traverse City
Tickets for the event are $18 in advance and $20 after the event begins. Tickets can be purchased at any house in the Parade of Homes.
Advance ticket sales are available at the HBAGTA office, 3040 Sunset Lane in Traverse City. Ticket vouchers also can be purchased online at www.hbagta.com or at several local businesses.
For more information, call (231) 946-2305 or visit https://hbagta.com/parade-of-%20homes/.
Every participant is required to have a ticket for entry, except for children age 1 and younger. Strollers are also not allowed inside homes on the tour.
O’Hara said mask wearing is the decision of each builder on the Parade of Homes.
“I would recommend that visitors have masks with them, just in case they need them,” O’Hara said in an email.
Parade of Home tickets also contain a ballot for participants to vote for their favorite home on the tour.
In addition to serving as a fundraiser, HBAGTA has contributed more than $383,000 back to non-profit organizations that host these Parade of Homes.
