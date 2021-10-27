Sour beers: You love them or you hate them. Or maybe the name has scared you away. If this is the case, I urge you to reconsider.
In my many years of beer exploration, I have learned one thing for certain: Not all sour beers are actually sour. Sour beer is an umbrella term that can encompass a spectrum of flavor styles — tart, fruity, red wine-like, funky, sweet, tangy, leathery, citrus … and the list goes on and on.
In the modern American brewing industry, there is much discussion about replacing the term or dividing up the general category of sour beer, which I feel would make the notion of tasting them more approachable to the consumer.
At one point in time, centuries ago, it is a safe assumption that all beer was some level of sour. This is in part because hops (with their antimicrobial properties) were not always used. Additionally, the lack of modern refrigeration, sanitary procedures, and knowledge of clean yeast strains allowed wild acid-producing microbes to thrive.
As technology advanced, it was easier to master “clean” beer, leading to non-sours dominating the brewing scene.
There were some traditional, well-known sour styles that survived this movement, for example the Berliner Weisse and Lambic, but in general the desire for sour beer went dormant.
In the U.S., the few early sour producing breweries did not survive past Prohibition.
In the 1970s, folks in the US finally began getting curious about beer styles outside of the homogenous scene of domestic lagers, and started slowly reintroducing diverse European beers to their palate.
Come the 1990s, craft brewers began to conquer the production of beer styles from around the world, including a few traditional sour beers.
By the 2010s, sour beer earned a solid position in American craft beer — a spot it still holds today.
There are two prominent techniques brewers use to achieve sour beer — kettle souring and traditional souring.
Kettle souring is a much quicker method, and results in less complex, lactic acid-forward beer. It is achieved by introducing the bacteria Lactobacillus into wort in a stainless steel brew kettle (hence its name), which produces lactic acid.
Though these beers tend to be more one dimensional, they certainly achieve the tart sour flavor many consumers want, and the fast turnaround is desirable to many brewers. It also limits the chance of wild microbes contaminating the other beers in the brewery.
Traditional souring methods produce more complex, diverse beers, and create my preferred sour flavors. Instead of just shocking the palate with acidity, there are a variety of other notes that can often be found. These beers are more of a wild card to make in comparison to kettle sours, because they are created by intentionally introducing somewhat unpredictable bacteria and yeast to the beer.
Despite the stress of the unforeseeable, a successful result is incredibly rewarding and worth it all. Beers made with traditional sour methods also take longer to make, months and sometimes even years. True to historic tradition, many of these ferment in oak barrels, but certain varieties utilize stainless steel as well.
The two primary bacteria responsible for the true sour presence in the traditional souring method are Lactobacillus and Pediococcus.
Another word you may hear when traditionally soured beer is referenced is Brettanomyces, or Brett. Brett is a wild yeast that creates flavors such as earthy, barnyard, or funk — all of which traditional sour connoisseurs genuinely find desirable. Don’t knock it until you try it!
For those of you hesitant about trying or have had bad experiences with overwhelmingly acidic beers, I want to emphasize that there are countless styles of sour beer.
As I mentioned earlier, sour beer tends to be an umbrella term for a whole world of flavor. I implore you to keep giving them a chance, even if it’s just a sip.
You never know, you may find your new favorite.
