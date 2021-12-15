One of the things I enjoy most in life is sipping a stout in front of a fire after a long day out on the ski slopes.
Though stouts (especially lighter ones) are consumed year-round, there is something especially fulfilling about drinking them in the middle of a cold, snowy winter.
Perhaps it’s because they’re hearty, and they make me feel like I’m toughening myself up against the frost. Or maybe it’s because they tend to have higher ABVs, warming my whole body. Regardless of what it is, I strongly advise you to dive into the world of stouts this season.
Stouts come in a variety of sub styles, making them far more diverse than people assume.
In terms of color, they can range from a glowing mocha brown to an inky black that won’t let even a hint of light through. What causes this difference in color, as well as some of the prominent flavors in this style of beer, is the malt.
As a refresher, malt is malted barley, which in addition to color and flavor provides fermentable sugars that when consumed by yeast leads to the production of alcohol. Germans have a saying, “malz ist die seele des bieres” — malt is the soul of beer. In stouts, this is undeniably true.
When it comes to taste, malt can impart endless flavors in stouts, such as coffee, roasted espresso beans, dark chocolate, caramel, toffee or even smoke. Many breweries also use adjuncts — adding elements like vanilla beans, cocoa nibs, syrup, coffee, peanut butter and even hot peppers.
In my 10 years working in the beer industry, the question I hear most is, “What is the difference between a porter and a stout?”
I have heard much speculation on the matter, but the answer I go with comes from The Oxford Companion to Beer. It shares that they both originated in London, and that porters came first. British brewers started making them stronger and richer, and referred to them as “stout porters.” This was, of course, shortened to stout. I like to think of stouts as porters on steroids.
For you locals interested in immersing yourself in the world of stouts, you are in luck. There is an abundance of quality stouts at breweries all across the area. For years now, The Little Fleet in Traverse City has hosted a Stout Challenge, with breweries competing in a blind public judging for the coveted Best Stout Award.
Stouts are one of my favorite, if not the easiest, beers to pair with food.
The roast flavors pair well with food that has undergone the Maillard reaction, such as barbecue ribs, roasted duck or a grilled steak. They are robust enough to stand up against richer food, such as cheeses or starches. And most importantly, they are the perfect companion to nearly every dessert.
That said, this is your reminder that Santa much prefers you leave him beer instead of cookies. Perhaps this year you’ll leave him a stout.
