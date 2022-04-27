This past weekend I had the pleasure of attending the Women’s International Beer Summit virtually, which was full of great content, invaluable resources, advantageous networking and pure camaraderie.
There was one specific session I sat in on: it was led by Jesse Bussard, the executive director of the Craft Maltsters Guild, as well as Hannah Turner, the director of the Montana State University Barley, Malt & Brewing Quality Lab. The session was called “Getting to Know the Craft Malt Movement” and it reignited in me the value of malt when it comes to making beer.
I’ve probably referenced this quote before, but it is particularly relevant: “Malz ist die Seele des Bieres” — translated from German as “Malt is the soul of beer.”
Without malt, which provides fermentable sugars that lead to the production of alcohol, we would have no beer.
So what exactly is malt? Malt is one of the four key ingredients in nearly all beer: the others being water, hops and yeast. Most brewing malt is made from barley and wheat, though other grains like oats and rye can also be malted.
Malt can range from very dark to very light, and impart flavors like caramel, chocolate, coffee, biscuits and water crackers — to name a few. This range of malt varieties accounts for not only the different amounts of sugar turned to alcohol, but also the different colors, flavors and mouthfeel of beer.
The reason brewers use malt is because the raw barley kernels are rock hard, which makes the carbohydrates needed for brewing inaccessible. The malting process liberates these starches from the barley, so it can be used in making beer.
Turning barley into malt is a three step process: steeping, germinating and kilning. Steeping is soaking the malt in water, allowing the grain kernels to absorb it. Germinating is where little green rootlets come out of the grain, and inside carbohydrates and proteins are broken down, opening up the starch reserve needed for beer. The last step of the process, kilning, halts the growth of the kernel in its tracks through heat.
Beer begins with malt. The very first step in the brewing process is milling (grinding) the malt for the brew. Once it is ground, the malt is now called grist. The next step in the brewing process is forming mash by mixing water with crushed malt. In the mash is where brewers convert malt starch into sugars, which later in the brewing process yeast will turn into alcohol. After this mashing process, the brewers are done with the malt, and it becomes what is known as spent grain. This spent grain rarely goes to waste — many breweries give it to local farmers who feed their livestock with it.
Just as there are craft breweries who must follow nationwide specifications, so are there craft maltsters.
As defined by the Brewers Association, craft breweries must be small (an annual production of 6 million barrels of beer or less), independent (less than 25% of the craft brewery is owned or controlled by a beverage alcohol industry member that is not itself a craft brewer) and a brewery (has a TTB Brewer’s Notice and makes beer.)
As defined by the Craft Maltsters Guild, a craft master is small (produces between 5 metric tons to 10,000 metric tons per year), uses local ingredients (over 50% of grains are grown within a 500-mile radius of the craft malthouse and is independent (the malthouse must be independently owned by a 76% majority of ownership.)
We are unusually fortunate to have two craft maltsters located right in our area — Empire Malting Co. in Empire and Great Lakes Malting Company in Traverse City. Almost all of the local breweries use these local craft malts in some capacity, and I highly credit that with the unique (and delicious) terroir of our area beers.
We should be proud to live in such a vibrant beer producing region, one with fresh water, healthy hop farms and skilled craft maltsters. I’ll happily raise a glass to that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.