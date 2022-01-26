“Belgium is to beer what Cuba is to cigars and France is to wine.”
— The Oxford Companion to Beer
In my younger years when I had a vastly underdeveloped palate, I strictly believed I hated Belgian beer. I mistakenly thought it all tasted like clove and was inundated with coriander.
Though there are some Belgian beers with these characteristics, this is by no means the case for all.
I decided to give Belgian-style ales a second chance when I became employed at Stormcloud Brewing Company, a brewery well-known for its focus on Belgian-inspired brews.
Valuing having knowledge of the product we were selling, I dove into the mélange of colors, strengths, aromas and flavors that make up the Belgian beer library. It was then that I discovered two of my favorite beer styles — the Dubbel and the Tripel.
The Dubbel and Tripel are styles that emerged from what is known as the Trappist tradition.
Currently, there are only eleven breweries in the world that can legally call their beer Trappist — meaning they are brewed on monastery grounds under the supervision of monks.
You may also hear the term Abbey beer, which means while not Trappist, it is brewed in association with an actual monastery.
Because of these specifications, you won’t hear secular breweries calling themselves Trappist or Abbey, even when they make Dubbels or Tripels. Out of respect for this tradition, you’ll often hear these style of beers brewed in America called “Belgian-inspired” or “Belgian-style.”
Dubbels range in color from light-catching ruby to deep copper. They are malt-forward beers, often presenting dark dried fruit, caramel, brown sugar, or molasses flavors, all while remaining relatively dry. The Dubbel’s ABV typically ranges somewhere between 6-7.6 percent. Dubbels are darker than Tripels, which I remember through alliteration.
Tripels tend to be a radiant gold, and while they have a pleasant malt flavor backbone and present hop bitterness, most of what is tasted is a product of the Belgian yeast. Compounds called esters are produced by yeast during the fermentation process, and in Tripels are known for filling your palate with citrus, pear, banana, honey or even bubblegum. Their ABV range is around 7.5-9.5 percent. Just like the Dubbel, Tripels are also a dry beer style.
Discussing the Dubbel and Tripel may lead you to wondering, is there such a thing as a Singel? What about a Quadrupel? And what do the names mean?
Yes, there is such a thing as a Belgian Singel, but up until recently they seldom were seen outside of the monasteries that produced them.
Singels are comparatively lighter both in color and alcohol.
Singels may also be referred to as table beers, as they were traditionally what monks would keep at the table for sustenance throughout the day when beer was a safer, less-contaminated option than water.
Quadrupels are also a style of Belgian beer, and are characterized by their dark color, high alcohol content, and flavors similar to Dubbels — sweet malt, dark fruitiness, and a dry finish.
As far as these numerical names go, it’s not as simple as one may think — historians can’t seem to agree on where the names come from.
Not only that, but there isn’t an exact mathematical relationship between the styles. Generally, but not always, the alcohol content goes up with each style.
They do not double or triple in alcohol content as the names might imply, but instead the average alcohol content goes up by about 1.5-2.0% ABV.
If you haven’t explored the world of Belgian beer, or have only imbibed that which you haven’t enjoyed,
I hope I’ve tickled your curiosity enough to give Dubbels and Tripels a sip.
