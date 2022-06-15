LAKE LEELANAU — The Wine Folly website has a lengthy article about which cut of steak goes best with which red wine.
The first sentence of “The Handy Guide to Wine and Steak Pairing” states, “Pairing wine and steak is one of the essential match-ups in your wine journey.”
Amoritas Vineyards agrees, but takes a little different path on the excursion.
The Father’s Day Wine and Jerky Pairing event returns to the Lake Leelanau tasting room at 6701 E. Duck Lake Road for a second straight year June 17-19.
The event pairs three red wines from Amoritas Vineyards with three jerky selections from three local meat markets, Deering’s and Maxbauer in Traverse City and Gabe’s in Maple City. The three wines are:
- Pointes North, an all-Michigan blend
- 2016 Beak & Talon, blend of cabernet sauvignon and merlot
- 2017 Ruby Sphinx, a California zinfandel
Flights of three wines paired with three jerkies cost $20, or $10 for Amoritas Wine Club members. Everyone participating fills out a ballot voting for the best wine-jerky pairing and one of those picking the winning meat market will be randomly selected to receive a $25 gift certificate to the purveyor of dried beef.
While the Wine and Jerky event may have begun as more of a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Father’s Day, those involved know the pairing is anything but folly.
“When I think of red meat and jerky, I think of wine,” said Deering’s Co-owner and General Manager Paul Deering, who won the 2021 title with a traditional offering. “I know we don’t have a lot of red wine grapes up here, but as long as it’s a good, bold flavor, it probably pairs pretty well. Some wine, some jerky and some cheese ... you’ve got a nice appetizer.”
“Red wines and beef often go well together,” said Matt Goodell, co-owner and operations officer at Amoritas Vineyard. “That was kind of the reason behind it. But we were just thinking, ‘What would dads like?’
“‘Dads like meat,’” Goodell said, his voice dropping an octave or two. “‘Dads like seasoned beef sticks.’ When we sampled them, we were all impressed with how the pairing worked out.”
Paul Deering, who co-owns the Traverse City meat market with his father, Jerry, said the work that goes into the meat translates into the jerky on the other end.
“We hold our beef standards really high,” he said. “It has a higher fat content and it’s fresher. That’s a key part of what sets us apart.
“The best jerky is made with this cut (of meat). The best jerky is never frozen.”
Deering’s built a 7,000-square-foot processing facility and smokehouse west of Interlochen in 2014 and moved in a year later. The expansion was needed in part because space was running out at Deering’s Meat Market at the corner of Union and 12th streets, according to a 2019 Record-Eagle article.
“We manufacture the Deering brand at our Interlochen location,” he said. “That’s where our manufacturing plant is. We also do some private-label jerky for people in New Jersey, Detroit, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
“We produce lots of jerky. That’s what we do. That’s all we do. We manufacture beef jerky and we manufacture snack sticks. I focus on one thing and that’s making beef jerky.”
While the focus at Amoritas is on the vineyard Matt Goodell co-owns with his father, Michael, and sister, Emily, he also has a taste for dried beef. Deering’s, Maxbauer’s and Gabe’s may have found a parallel palate with Matt Goodell, who takes on a special role in and around the Wine and Jerky event.
“I have once again achieved the title of chief jerky procurer,” Matt Goodell said, tongue firmly planted in his cheek. “It is an honor to have that title bestowed upon myself.”
Holding the event around Father’s Day is for a purely selfish purpose.
“We did some Valentine’s pairings and Mother’s Day pairings with chocolate and other sweet-inspired (offerings),” he said with a heavy dose of humor. “I just thought, ‘We should do something for Father’s Day.’
“Being a father myself, maybe I was feeling a little appreciated and wanted to provide an opportunity to those who want to go out and enjoy wine tasting on Father’s Day.”
Matt Goodell said about 30 people participated in the inaugural event and he hopes to nearly double the number of participants in 2022.
“This year we’ve budgeted for 50 people,” he said. “Reservations are suggested to guarantee we have enough supplies.”
Reservations can be made at amoritasvineyards.com or by calling 231-994-2300.
