TRAVERSE CITY — Allegiant Air in November will begin offering nonstop flights between Traverse City and Phoenix.
The twice-a-week service is another step forward in Cherry Capital Airport's mission to expand northern Michigan residents' access to visit family and friends, and do business throughout the country, Cherry Capital Director Kevin Klein said in a release.
The service will link Cherry Capital and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. It will launch Nov. 13.
Allegiant in June announced it will in mid-October begin nonstop flights between Traverse City and three Florida airports. Those destinations are: Orlando/Sanford, Punta Gorda/Fort Myers and Tampa/St. Petersburg. Allegiant will fly each of the Florida routes twice a week.
Flight options have been growing rapidly at Cherry Capital in recent years. American, Delta and United added seasonal summer flights. The airport in March added Elite Airways direct flights to and from Florida's Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
Allegiant is offering introductory one-way fares on the Phoenix/Traverse City route of $79. To get that price, available only on certain dates before May 12, tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant is a travel company centered on its airline. It also offers travel-related products including hotel rooms and rental cars. Allegiant Air since 1999 has offered flights between small-to-medium cities and world-class vacation destinations. Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.