ACME — Aerie Restaurant & Lounge at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa maintained its standing as one of the best restaurants for wine.
Aerie earned the Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator’s annual restaurant awards. According to Wine Spectator, the awards “recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.”
Aerie was one of 2,289 world winners of the Award of Excellence. It’s the fourth straight year Aerie received the rating.
Wine Spectator said Aerie’s wine strengths were California and Michigan.
The Award of Excellence criteria: “These wine lists, which offer at least 90 selections, feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. Whether compact or extensive, focused or diverse, these lists deliver sufficient choice to satisfy discerning wine lovers.”
Wine Spectator also handed out 1,387 winners of the Best of Award of Excellence and 100 winners of its top honor, the Grand Award.
The Rowe in Ellsworth earned one of the Best of Award of Excellence honors. The Rowe has earned that honor since 2013 and its listed wine strengths included Bordeaux, California, Burgundy, France and Italy.
Criteria for the Best of Award of Excellence is listed on Wine Spectator as: “These wine lists display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation. Typically offering 350 or more selections, these restaurants are destinations for serious wine lovers, showing a deep commitment to wine, both in the cellar and through their service team.”
The New York Restaurant and The Vernales Restaurant, both in Harbor Springs, also earned the Award of Excellence. The New York Restaurant has earned this distinction since 1995 while The Vernales first earned that honor in 2016.
For more on Wine Spectator’s 2020 Restaurant Awards, go to www.winespectator.com.
