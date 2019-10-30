TRAVERSE CITY — Several Munson Healthcare facilities will have certified application counselors available to assist in enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance Marketplace for 2020.
The ACA enrollment window begins Nov. 1 and closes on Dec. 15. According to a release, those who miss the Dec. 15 deadline will be unable to enroll for 2020 unless “circumstances change and they meet specified criteria for enrollment outside of the window.”
According to a release, the ACA is “for anyone not covered by health insurance through their employer or other means.” Officials estimate that, in the counties served by Munson Healthcare hospitals, 16,000 people are covered by insurance plans through the Marketplace.
Counselors are available in Traverse City, Cadillac, Frankfort, Gaylord, Grayling, Kalkaska and Manistee. Counselors can assist people in signing up, renewing coverage and navigating the healthcare.gov website.
Open enrollment assistance is available at regional locations including:
- Bellaire: Health Department of Northwest Michigan 800-432-4121
- Cadillac: Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital 800-336-3729 or District Health Department #10 (231) 775-9942
- Charlevoix: Health Department of Northwest Michigan 800-432-4121
- Frankfort: Munson Healthcare Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital (231) 352-2200
- Gaylord: Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital (989) 731-9542 or Health Department of Northwest Michigan 800-432-4121
- Grayling: Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital 800-336-3729, AuSable Free Clinic (989) 348-0740 or District Health Department #10 (989) 348-7800
- Kalkaska: Kalkaska Memorial Health Center (231) 258-7500 or District Health Department #10 (231) 258-8669
- Manistee: Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital (231) 398-1566 or District Health Department #10 (231) 723-3595
- Mancelona: Health Department of Northwest Michigan 800-432-4121
- Traverse City: Munson Medical Center (231) 935-7422 or Traverse Health Clinic (231) 935-0799
