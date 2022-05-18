DEARBORN — Pent-up travel demand is expected to be released this summer.
The quarterly survey from AAA — The Auto Club Group shows 72 percent of Michigan residents feel comfortable traveling during the pandemic. The comfort level is up 10 percent from the first quarter of 2022, which dropped slightly from the 63 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Just 38 percent of state residents surveyed felt comfortable traveling in the first quarter of 2021. That grew to 45 percent in the second quarter of 2021 before topping out at 72 percent in the third quarter of last year.
The most cited reason for the increased comfort level of Michigan travelers was receiving their COVID-19 vaccination (49%). Other reasons cited included less afraid about the dangers of the virus (32%) and belief the risk of contracting the virus is the same wherever they go (29%).
“We’re hearing from travelers who are eager to return to a sense of normalcy, and it appears that time is finally here,” Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA, said in the release. “Travel bookings are surging, with people who are tired of being home, are ready to explore new destinations and reconnect with family and friends.”
The complete survey is available at https://tinyurl.com/Pulse2022Q2.
A recent AAA report states there were “twice as many bookings of flights, hotels, cruises and rental cars for the 2022 Memorial Day weekend, compared to last year’s holiday.” AAA expects the early momentum from the three-day holiday weekend to carry into the summer season.
Some 54% of Michigan residents are planning to take at least one trip in 2022. Of those, 54% are planning to travel during the summer.
The most popular summer vacation spots, according to the survey, are beaches (36%), national/state park (35%), theme parks (30%), lake destination (30%) and city/major metro destinations (28%).
The survey found 46% of Michiganders haven’t booked travel plans. Haas said it might not pay to wait.
“My advice to them is to book now,” she said in the release. “Inflationary pressures and strong demand will make it harder to find a last minute deal.”
More than a quarter of travelers say inflation isn’t affecting travel plans. But 71% are making adjustments to the rising costs, including:
- Taking road trips instead of flying (28%)
- Choosing more affordable destinations (27%)
- Planning further ahead (23%)
- Staying in more affordable accommodations (20%)
Surging gasoline prices are also having an effect on Michigan travelers. While 87% are planning a road trip of greater than 50 miles, the survey found 67% of state residents are making adjustments, including taking fewer trips (31%), traveling closer to home (30%), taking shorter trips (26%), budgeting more for gasoline and less on other aspects (20%) and choosing to stay at a less expensive hotel (18%).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.